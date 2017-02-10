Residents urge Plum school board not to cut programs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum residents at a special meeting Tuesday encouraged school district officials to focus on education and not cut programs while looking for solutions to reducing a $5 million debt.

“I know that you can tell the values and priorities of people and organizations by what you spend your time on and what you spend your money on,” resident Reginald Hickman told the board. “You have a $64 million budget. Your values, your priorities will speak volumes based on what is included, what is excluded and cut out of that budget.”

Hickman and several others spoke prior the board approving its 2017-18 preliminary budget by a 5-3 vote.

“The discussion of this budget needs to go beyond what gets us through next year,” resident Amy Wetmore said. “It has to begin planning for the long term.”

Wetmore offered suggestions how to do that.

“Strengthen the relations with our Plum alumni,” she said. “Call on them to help defer costs of things like iPads, athletic equipment and so on,” she said. “Start to think about teacher contracts and talk with the staff. What are they willing to do to help differ long-term costs?”

Board members who voted in favor of the y budget were President Kevin Dowdell, Rich Zucco, Jim Rogers, Michelle Stepnick and Michele Gallagher. Members Steve Schlauch, Sue Caldwell and Vicky Roessler dissented. Vice president and finance chairman Sal Colella was absent.

“I don't think anybody's come up to this board and said, ‘We were in favor of program cuts,'” Roessler said. “We are going to have to do things differently. The last four years the revenue has not met what we spend.”

Schlauch said he voted no because there are too many “one-time fixes” in the budget, such as the sale of property.

“In order to get the work done we have to pass something,” Gallagher said. “Having three kids in the district, this means a lot to me. Their education and the students' education is always my first priority. We haven't really had a very effective (budget) workshop ... to move forward we have to start somewhere.”

Dowdell stressed several times the final budget, which must be adopted by the end of June, will not be the same as what was approved last week.

“It's kind of a starting process,” he said. “If you don't vote for this budget, all it means is we're going to have limited revenues.”

Business Manager John Zahorchak said the district had to approve a preliminary budget this month or miss out on the opportunity to raise taxes beyond the Act 1 index — a formula that sets limits on tax increases.

The real estate tax rate is 19.377 mills. Plum schools can raise it by 0.659-mill, to 20.036, under the index, and an additional 0.213-mill, to 20.249 mills, through exceptions that need state approval.

One mill generates about $1.5 million in tax revenue.

Zahorchak said property owners with the average assessed value of $110,000 would pay $75 more a year in real estate taxes if the millage is raised to the 20.036-mill ceiling, and about $95 more if the state allows the district to exceed the tax cap.

Proposed revenue is listed at $63.5 million and expenses at just under $65 million — a deficit of $1.5 million that would increase the district debt to about $5 million. Officials are exploring a number of options to combat the debt, which they said was due to rising salaries, retirement contributions, health care costs and an over estimation of revenue from previous years.

There are no program cuts or furloughs of the district's 268 teachers in next year's preliminary spending plan.

It does include maximum tax increases, a pay-to-play program for district athletics and selling property to increase revenue. Other options proposed include selling advertising on the district's website and stadium, as well as a limited hiring freeze and not replacing staffers who retire.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.