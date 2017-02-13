Permit hearing for Oakmont community gym scheduled for Feb. 23

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A hearing on the conditional use permit for Anytime Fitness will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Oakmont municipal building, 767 Fifth St.

Owners of Anytime Fitness are looking to fill a niche in the Oakmont community.

The fitness club is nearing the end of the borough's regulatory process and could get the go-ahead to open as soon as Monday, when a public hearing is scheduled on the conditional use permit application submitted for the business at 111 Allegheny Ave. in the Edgewater housing community.

“It's something that was in need,” owner Laura Lamouree said about the club, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The planning commission recommended approval of the club's permit on Jan. 26, with the condition that blinds are put up on the west side of the building which is mostly windows. Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said council has 45 days to approve the permit after the public hearing, but most likely will vote on the matter that evening.

“This is a service to our town that does not exist currently,” Cooper said.

She said after the permit is approved, a building inspection must be done and an occupancy permit issued before the club can open.

Lamouree said she hopes to have a grand opening within a month after receiving council approval.

Her facility is in a 5,200-square-foot building owned by Kacin Companies of Murrysville. It will have a cardio room with treadmills, elliptical trainers and stationary bikes, a free-weight room, circuit and resistance training machines, a hydro-massage bed and other fitness equipment.

Memberships have been on sale since November; 300 people have signed up, Lamouree said. Lamouree said she hopes to have between 800 to 1,000 members the first year.

“It's not like big box gyms,” said Lamouree. “We focus more on customer service, personal training, quality over quantity.”

Lamouree said she was looking at different neighborhoods for her club during the summer, and Oakmont was a perfect fit.

“It's very tight-knit community,” she said. “We're very involved with building relationships within a community.”

