Young artists exhibit at Oakmont library

Oakmont Carnegie Library is featuring some of Plum's youngest artists in its exhibit this month.

Clay sculptures, melted beads to look like Pokemon and merit badges, drawings, Lego creations and much more is on display throughout February at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

All of the work being displayed was crafted by Cub Scout Pack 877 in Plum.

“I like that we exhibit a variety of types of artists, from professionals to children,” library assistant Dixie Anderson said. “When we exhibit young people, they get very excited about their work on display.”

Their work was well-received at a reception last week. “I am totally impressed,” said Plum resident Bill Bloomquist, whose son is one of the artists in the pack. “I would never dream they can be this good this young.”

Bloomquist's son, Braden, drew a giant red, orange and blue sun. It is one of the largest pieces in the exhibit.

“The art teacher said to use warm colors and you can add colder colors into it,” Braden said of his process. “I was nervous that it wasn't going to be that good.”

Cub master Justin Lauffer said there are 12 kids ages 8 to 10 in the pack. He said the Scouts were free to use their imaginations and make whatever they wanted. Some projects took a few days, others a few weeks.

Scouts visited places such as the Carnegie Science Center, Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Crafty Shack in Westmoreland County to draw inspiration for the work for the exhibit. The art projects also fulfilled requirements of a Scout art badge and special pin.

“They just took the ball and ran,” Lauffer said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.