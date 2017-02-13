Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum

Young artists exhibit at Oakmont library
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:05 p.m.
A bright yellow and orange sun created by Braden Bloomquist, 9, is just one of the many pieces by members of Cub Scout Pack #877 on display at the Oakmont Carnegie Library this month. Braden explains his work to fellow scouts Dylan Metcalfe, 9, and Daniel VanScyoc, 9, during reception opening nght, Monday, February 6. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 1 hour ago

Oakmont Carnegie Library is featuring some of Plum's youngest artists in its exhibit this month.

Clay sculptures, melted beads to look like Pokemon and merit badges, drawings, Lego creations and much more is on display throughout February at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

All of the work being displayed was crafted by Cub Scout Pack 877 in Plum.

“I like that we exhibit a variety of types of artists, from professionals to children,” library assistant Dixie Anderson said. “When we exhibit young people, they get very excited about their work on display.”

Their work was well-received at a reception last week. “I am totally impressed,” said Plum resident Bill Bloomquist, whose son is one of the artists in the pack. “I would never dream they can be this good this young.”

Bloomquist's son, Braden, drew a giant red, orange and blue sun. It is one of the largest pieces in the exhibit.

“The art teacher said to use warm colors and you can add colder colors into it,” Braden said of his process. “I was nervous that it wasn't going to be that good.”

Cub master Justin Lauffer said there are 12 kids ages 8 to 10 in the pack. He said the Scouts were free to use their imaginations and make whatever they wanted. Some projects took a few days, others a few weeks.

Scouts visited places such as the Carnegie Science Center, Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Crafty Shack in Westmoreland County to draw inspiration for the work for the exhibit. The art projects also fulfilled requirements of a Scout art badge and special pin.

“They just took the ball and ran,” Lauffer said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.