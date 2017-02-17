Plum councilman resigns after seven years in office

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum officials are looking for a new council member following a resignation this week.

Councilman Leonard Szarmach stepped down from his post citing work and personal conflicts. Szarmach, a shift supervisor for U.S. Steel's Irvin Works, said his work schedule only allows him to attend one council meeting a month.

“I have some things going on in my personal life that are taking a bit more of my time,” he said. “I think in fairness to the citizens of this borough, and the guys up here that are part of this council, the right thing for me to do is resign my seat for the remainder of my term.

“I put a lot of thought into it. I love serving this community. Since I've been on council I think we've made some great strides. Right now I don't think the amount of time that I'm able to put in is justified that I keep this seat.”

Councilors took turns exchanging pleasantries and a few jokes with Szarmach prior to officially accepting his resignation at a Monday meeting.

“You're a gentleman and we always know where you stand,” President Mike Doyle said. “You're not afraid to tell it like it is, or to tell people to go pound salt if you don't agree (with them). The one gene that you do possess in your DNA is the ability to agree and disagree like an adult. I really appreciate that and it's a pleasure serving with you.”

Szarmach has been on council for seven years. His term expires at the end of this year.

Borough Manager Michael Thomas said Plum has 30 days to appoint a replacement, and plans to do so at the March 13 voting meeting.

Letters of interest and resumes will be accepted through March 3 at the borough office, 4575 New Texas Road.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.