Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum

Plum councilman resigns after seven years in office
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Plum officials are looking for a new council member following a resignation this week.

Councilman Leonard Szarmach stepped down from his post citing work and personal conflicts. Szarmach, a shift supervisor for U.S. Steel's Irvin Works, said his work schedule only allows him to attend one council meeting a month.

“I have some things going on in my personal life that are taking a bit more of my time,” he said. “I think in fairness to the citizens of this borough, and the guys up here that are part of this council, the right thing for me to do is resign my seat for the remainder of my term.

“I put a lot of thought into it. I love serving this community. Since I've been on council I think we've made some great strides. Right now I don't think the amount of time that I'm able to put in is justified that I keep this seat.”

Councilors took turns exchanging pleasantries and a few jokes with Szarmach prior to officially accepting his resignation at a Monday meeting.

“You're a gentleman and we always know where you stand,” President Mike Doyle said. “You're not afraid to tell it like it is, or to tell people to go pound salt if you don't agree (with them). The one gene that you do possess in your DNA is the ability to agree and disagree like an adult. I really appreciate that and it's a pleasure serving with you.”

Szarmach has been on council for seven years. His term expires at the end of this year.

Borough Manager Michael Thomas said Plum has 30 days to appoint a replacement, and plans to do so at the March 13 voting meeting.

Letters of interest and resumes will be accepted through March 3 at the borough office, 4575 New Texas Road.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.