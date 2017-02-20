Plum's Holiday Park Elementary students go on the air

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emily Bologna is well on her way to a career in journalism with help from an enrichment program at her school.

Sixth-graders at Plum's Holiday Park Elementary write, film, edit and produce their own class announcements using iPads, a green screen and an application called Touchcast Studio.

“I like when people watch me. I like to be on TV,” said Emily, 12. “I like to be loud and creative about stuff like that.”

She and co-anchor Hope Doty, 12, recorded the news for a recent broadcast with the help of producer Andrew Thompson, 11, and camera operator Connie McCarthy, 11.

All said they watch the news at home with their parents and have learned a few tips.

“Our news is good, but they're professionals,” Emily said.

Students report the weather, sports, lunch menu, and reminders to study for exams and projects, among other segments.

Hope said they learn interesting facts when doing research for the show.

Students even do brief interviews with their teachers to see what announcements they would like to see on the air.

“Sometimes some kids might not be listening in class,” Andrew said. “If you put it on a screen, you're going to watch it and want to listen to it.”

Responsibilities in front and behind the iPad camera are rotated each afternoon, and the show is aired the following day during lunch. The program launched in mid-January.

“It's become so big. Everybody in sixth-grade's doing it,” said Andrew, who was the first student reporter. “I was a little bit nervous because it was the first time for us doing it.”

Andrew had no co-anchor and not even a microphone at the time. He was assisted by teacher Bruce Shafer.

“You learn teamwork. Not one person does it on their own,” Andrew said.

More than 20 students have signed up to participate since the first broadcast last month.

“Since we've got the iPads, we've always been trying to push the kids to do more with it,” Shafer said.

“It's amazing. I basically showed 10 students how to work the app and how to edit, and since then they've been doing it on their own.”

Shafer said students are not permitted to participate until they get all of their school work done, and the news program serves as an enjoyable educational tool.

“Research is the big thing,” he said.

“They don't realize that they're actually writing a mini theme paper and answering all the questions for that study guide. You can see they're laughing, carrying on and a having a good time. People that owe work can't be on the news. This is our discovery time and enrichment.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.