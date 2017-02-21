Plum preps for $1 million worth of road repaving
Updated 1 hour ago
Plum officials have finalized this year's list of streets to be paved.
Bids are being sought for 21 repaving projects estimated to cost $1 million.
The following will be resurfaced: Thornwood, Cobblestone, Holiday Park, Willow, Fiesta, Rockland and Cherrywood drives; Thistle, Pebble Stone, Limestone, Sandstone, Blossom and Stonehaven courts; O'Block, Jackson and Miller roads; Leroy Street; College Avenue; Anderson Avenue Extension; Briarwood and Millers lanes.
Borough Manager Michael Thomas said construction would begin after roads are prepared through work such as increasing the height of manholes and catch basins to where the streets will be when repaved.
“We will be scrambling all spring and summer prior to actual paving,” said Thomas.
Thomas said age, condition and how long since they were last paved were the criteria used for choosing the projects.
“We try to keep them on a schedule,” Thomas said. “Our goal is to repave every 15 to 20 years.”
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.