Plum

Plum school board expected to decide future of principal next week
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Plum school board members will vote next week on the future of high school Principal Ryan Kociela, who has been on paid administrative leave since May.

Kociela was placed on leave a few days after the May 19 release of a grand jury report which blamed school administrators for passively allowing years of inappropriate conduct between teachers and female students.Superintendent Timothy Glasspool also was placed on paid administrative leave in May, but was returned by the board to his job Sept. 27.

According to the 100-page grand jury report, district administrators turned “a blind eye to obvious signs of teacher misconduct.”

Teachers Michael Cinefra, Jason Cooper and Joseph Ruggieri all pleaded guilty to having sex with students and are serving prison time. A fourth teacher was found not guilty of witness intimidation related to one of the assaults last year.

Kociela's employment status was discussed in executive session following a public workshop on Tuesday night.

“It's been something we've been working on for quite a while,” board member Richard Zucco said. “It's coming real close.”

Board members declined to say whether Kociela would be brought back to work or not.

“A decision will be made next week. We just can't comment on what it is,” said board member Steve Schlauch.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Plum High School, 900 Elicker Drive.

“I believe the decision is long overdue,” said board member Vicky Roessler.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

