Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum

Photographer makes debut with display at Oakmont library
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 3, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Photographer Bethany Leigh Slaugenhaupt and friend, Sarah Soxman, 31, during the opening reception for her photo exhibit at the Oakmont Carnegie Library on Thursday night, March 3, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Bethany Leigh Slaugenhaupt loves to see the world through the eye of a camera lens.

The Verona native has been to seven national parks, multiple state parks and spent time in England capturing nature one click at a time.

“I'm not much of a city girl. I like to be in the woods,” said Slaugenhaupt, 31. “I like to be in the country. I like fires and boots.”

She discovered her love of photography in 2007 while working as a photo specialist in Walgreens in Oakmont.

“That's what kind of got me started with appreciating photography, developing other people's pictures,” Slaugenhaupt said. “My dream is to photograph for magazines, National Geographic.”

She made her professional debut this month with an exhibit at the Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

“I thought it was absolutely breathtaking and she did a great job of displaying it,” library assistant Dorothy Pronio said of the work. “I think it's great the community sees just what talent we do have out there.”

A reception took place last week and the photos will be on display throughout March.

Library hours are Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slaugenhaupt says she has taken more than 80,000 photos, but never wanted to share them with the world until this year.

“I'm excited for my family to see my pictures,” she said. “My grandparents have never seen my pictures or where I've been.”

Grandparents Mary and Vinny Schmitt were delighted with the display and did not hold back when talking about Slaugenhaupt.

“She's our only granddaughter, so she's our favorite,” Mary Schmitt said. “She's been doing (photography) for a long time and I think she does quite well.”

Vinny Schmitt was surprised to see the photos, but not the subject matter.

“I knew she was headed for something good. I didn't know it was going to be photography,” he said. “She was always an outdoor person, always.”

Slaugenhaupt graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 2011, but a trip in July of that year to Glacier National Park in Montana really put things in focus for her.

“It was the mountains and the serenity,” she said. “It was the first time I was that far away from the city and could feel silence.”

Being outdoors also provides Slaugenhaupt with a strong connection to her Christian faith.

“That's where I feel the closest to God, in nature,” she said. “Capturing those moments is really important to me. I know that it's God's creations I'm looking at that's unaltered by man.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.