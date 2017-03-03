Photographer makes debut with display at Oakmont library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bethany Leigh Slaugenhaupt loves to see the world through the eye of a camera lens.

The Verona native has been to seven national parks, multiple state parks and spent time in England capturing nature one click at a time.

“I'm not much of a city girl. I like to be in the woods,” said Slaugenhaupt, 31. “I like to be in the country. I like fires and boots.”

She discovered her love of photography in 2007 while working as a photo specialist in Walgreens in Oakmont.

“That's what kind of got me started with appreciating photography, developing other people's pictures,” Slaugenhaupt said. “My dream is to photograph for magazines, National Geographic.”

She made her professional debut this month with an exhibit at the Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

“I thought it was absolutely breathtaking and she did a great job of displaying it,” library assistant Dorothy Pronio said of the work. “I think it's great the community sees just what talent we do have out there.”

A reception took place last week and the photos will be on display throughout March.

Library hours are Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slaugenhaupt says she has taken more than 80,000 photos, but never wanted to share them with the world until this year.

“I'm excited for my family to see my pictures,” she said. “My grandparents have never seen my pictures or where I've been.”

Grandparents Mary and Vinny Schmitt were delighted with the display and did not hold back when talking about Slaugenhaupt.

“She's our only granddaughter, so she's our favorite,” Mary Schmitt said. “She's been doing (photography) for a long time and I think she does quite well.”

Vinny Schmitt was surprised to see the photos, but not the subject matter.

“I knew she was headed for something good. I didn't know it was going to be photography,” he said. “She was always an outdoor person, always.”

Slaugenhaupt graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 2011, but a trip in July of that year to Glacier National Park in Montana really put things in focus for her.

“It was the mountains and the serenity,” she said. “It was the first time I was that far away from the city and could feel silence.”

Being outdoors also provides Slaugenhaupt with a strong connection to her Christian faith.

“That's where I feel the closest to God, in nature,” she said. “Capturing those moments is really important to me. I know that it's God's creations I'm looking at that's unaltered by man.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.