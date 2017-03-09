Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum

Inside Plum: New TV programs about borough aired monthly
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Submitted
Vince Lagrotteria on the set of his Inisde Plum show. Lagrotteria is owner of the Plum Video Network that broadcasts shows about the borough.

Plum will pay a company $18,000 a year to produce and air on public access television programs highlighting what is going on in the borough.

“This is just another avenue to communicate what's on the horizon, things happening in Plum, new developments,” council Vice President Mike Dell said. “This is a great idea. It's also community service. It's another avenue for people to get involved and know what's going on in Plum.”

The “great idea” got its start in 2013 when Vince Lagrotteria and a friend, Jack George, volunteered to take videos of their sons performing in the high school marching band and post them to YouTube. The success of the Plum Video Network channel on the file-sharing site led Lagrotteria to form PVN Productions and branch out into commercial ventures with George, who works behind the scenes.

Plum pays $1,500 a month for the two monthly shows launched this year: “On the Agenda” and “Inside Plum: The Show.”

“Agenda” is a five- to 10-minute segment in which Lagrotteria interviews Plum Manager Michael Thomas about issues that will be voted on during the council's monthly business meeting. The segment airs shortly before the meeting starts.

“It's an opportunity to help people understand how their local government works,” Thomas said. “Most people don't know how local government works.”

“Inside Plum: The Show” is a 15- to 30-minute feature about all things Plum — which could include a piece about day-to-day operations, the police, fire or other departments within the borough — and will premiere each month shortly after the business meeting is done. The meeting and PVN shows are all aired on Comcast channel 19 and Verizon Fios channel 29 several times each month.

“It's exciting to utilize these channels for what they're original purpose was,” said Lagrotteria.

PVN's first paid production was the Frank Sinatra 100th birthday celebration in December 2015 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The company has recorded events at the Monroeville Convention Center, the Palace Theater in Greensburg and produced commercials for furniture and car dealerships. The venture with Plum is his first time working with a municipality. Lagrotteria, who worked in radio as an on-air news personality and disc jockey in the 1980s and ‘90s in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, said he taps skills learned in those days to make the feature shows about Plum entertaining as well as informative.

“If we just sat there and it was like a civics class, no one would watch it,” he said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

