Plum

Fat Tuesday means traditional treats in Oakmont

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Michael Sullivan boxes a dozen paczki donuts for a customer at the Oakmont Bakery on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Several varieties of paczki - traditional Polish jelly donuts - waited for customers at the Oakmont Bakery on Feb. 28, 2017 - Fat Tuesday.
When the Gaspard family stopped into The Oakmont Bakery on Fat Tuesday to pick up the traditional pre-Lent paczki, Greer, 10, and her brother, Laken, 7, couldn't wait to dig in to their favorite flavor of the plump jelly donuts.
Michael Sullivan boxes a King Cake for a customer at The Oakmont Bakery on Fat Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday at The Oakmont Bakery means paczki (pronounced poonch-key).

More than 5,000 of the plump, jelly donuts were sold by the end of the day at the bakery on Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont, according to worker Michael Sullivan. Feasting on the sweet treats on the day before Lent — and fasting — starts on Ash Wednesday is a tradition that originated in Poland.

The bakery also whipped up a traditional treat seen closer to home in New Orleans at the start of Mardi Gras — the King Cake — named so because it contains a plastic baby Jesus. The person who finds the figurine in their piece of the coffee cake earns the honor of being named king for the day. The bakery sold 463 of the cakes on Fat Tuesday.

