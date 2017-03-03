Fish fries flourish during Lent in Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To announce in the Advance Leader fundraising fish fry dinners taking place during Lent

5-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: Fried or baked fish, fried shrimp. Dinners include fries and coleslaw. Sides include macaroni and cheese, haluski and desserts. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children for fish meals; $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for children for shrimp. Call 412-828-1668 after 4 p.m. for takeout.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Lunch menu: baked or fried fish sandwich, $6; tuna croissant, $4.50; salad, $3; homemade haluski, $2; macaroni and cheese, $2; coleslaw, $2; french fries, $2. Dinner menu, with choice of two side items: baked or fried fish, $9.50; shrimp, $9.50; tuna croissant, $7.50. Side items include salad, coleslaw, french fries, onion rings, baked potato, haluski, macaroni and cheese. A la carte menu features fish sandwiches, pizza, chicken nuggets and more. No charge for beverages on dine-in order. An array of desserts are available. For information, call 412-828-3065. Takeout orders available; call 412-828-9846.

4-7 p.m. Fridays except March 31. Menu: baked or fried fish dinner, with fish on a bun and choice of macaroni and cheese, french fries, haluski or green beans, and coleslaw and beverage, $9; kids' meal includes macaroni and cheese or pizza, with choice of coleslaw, haluski, green beans or french fries and a beverage; $3.50; fish sandwiches, $7. Family and weekly specials available. For information, call 412-915-3529 or visit www.stjohnthebaptistparish.net . For takeout, call 412-793-0555, ext. 241.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fish dinners, sandwiches, shrimp basket, grilled cheese and pizza. Takeout, delivery for orders over $12 available. Call 724-327-3456 for more information.

4-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: Fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw, $8.50, $9 with cheese; Shrimp, fries and slaw, $9; fish sandwiches, $6.50, $7 with cheese; Shrimp only, $7; Pizza slice, $2; drinks and desserts, $1; macaroni and cheese, pierogis, fries and coleslaw, $3 each. Takeout available. Call 412-793-3059 for more information.

4-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fried or baked cod $7, with or without bun; haluski, $3; grilled cheese, $2; macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, french fries, $1 each. For information, call 412-795-3388, or visit www.ourladyofjoy.org .

Hungry customers have already started packing churches and fire departments for weekly fish fries that the organizations are hosting during the Lenten season.

Lent began on Ash Wednesday last week and ends April 13.

Knights of Columbus Council 12219 has had its fish fry at Our Lady of Joy parish in Plum the past six years.

“We feel like we're organized now and we're falling in line,” team leader Joe Dello Stritto said. “It's all coming together, but it's not easy. You're depending on volunteers. We probably start planning three months before Lent starts.”

About 34 volunteers are on hand every Friday during Lent to serve meals from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2000 Oblock Road.

Parishioner Toni Winters said the fish fry gets better every year.

“It's fresh. It's good. I like the people who are cooking,” Winters said. “I've been coming since they started.”

Dello Stritto said they go through approximately 200 pounds of fish every week.

“It's good food, but not fast food,” he said. “It's not like walking into McDonalds or Burger King where it's coming out real fast. It's good food and helps out all these organizations.”

Funds go toward Knights of Columbus programs.

“I think this serves a double purpose,” said parishioner Cecelia Ruane. “They get together as a community, enjoy people here and they support the church.”

Ruane helps with the fry's bake sale. Proceeds from that effort go toward Appalachia Ministry, a K of C program to help the poor in Louisa, Ky.

“It's our chance to help people there that are less fortunate than we are,” said Ruane.

Fish started frying at St. Bartholomew school in Penn Hills on Friday and will continue every week throughout the season. The school has been having Lenten fish fries for some 20 years.

“Right now, we're pretty popular,” said Colleen Friday, the school's secretary.

The school uses funds in makes of fthe dinners for field trips, school supplies and putting on assemblies for its 130 students, Friday said.

“It's big bucks with fish fries,” she said.

North American Martyrs Catholic School in Monroeville started its fry on Ash Wednesday. It will continue to fry every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Good Friday.

The fish fry has been a fundraiser for the school for eight years. Last year, the school took in $40,000 — about one-third of the school's fundraising for the year.

“It helps us ... keep tuition lower,” said Jen Speranza, a parent at the school and chair of the fish fry.

Brian and Michele Hill, of Turtle Creek brought their sons, A.J. and Ben, to the school on Ash Wednesday for dinner.

The family has belonged to the parish for nine years, and Ben is a student at the school. But that's not why they chose this particular fish fry from the many available locally.

“We came here because we think they have the best fish,” said Brian. “If somebody had better, we'd definitely be there. We've tried other fish fries.”

Brian Hill had the fried fish dinner with french fries and coleslaw and his wife had the same. A.J. opted for fried shrimp and fries and Ben had pizza and macaroni and cheese.

“We've been talking about this since Saturday. It's nice to have a ‘bad' meal every once in awhile,” Brian said, adding that his family tries to stay away from fried food, but will attend the fry at North American Martyrs every Friday during Lent.

Long-time Monroeville residents Bill and Isabella Ross have been coming to the parish's fry every year since it started. They've been parishoners at the church for 40 years.

“We want to support the school,” said Bill, who is also an usher.

Bill, 85, easily tackled a baked fish sandwich with fries and slaw and washed it down with a Dr. Pepper, while Isabella worked on her fried shrimp and fries.

“It was very good. Nice portions, a job well-done,” Bill said as he buttered his roll and wrapped it in aluminum foil to finish off later.

Samson X Horne and Mike Divittorio are Tribune-Review staff writers.