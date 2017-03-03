Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum

Boyce Park ski, snow tubing slopes to close for season this weekend

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 3, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
A pefect combination of cold, snow and fun for winter sports enthusiasits headed out to Boyce Park this weekend for skiing, sledding and tubing. Nathan Konop, 6, quickly learns his way around the tubing course. Tubing is now open, as wel as the ski slopes. Check the Boyce Park website for times of operation and update to date weather conditions.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Boyce Park ski slopes and snow tubing area will close for the season on Sunday, the Allegheny County Parks Department announced.

Hours of operation for this weekend are as follows:

Saturday:

• Ski slopes open 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m.

• Snow tubing open 9:30-11:30 a.m., noon-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m., 5-7 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday:

• Ski slopes open 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m.

• Snow tubing open 9:30-11:30 a.m., noon-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m., 5-7 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The ski slopes have a snow depth of between 12 inches and 36 inches and the snow tubing area has a base of 30 inches. For lift ticket and rental information, visit the county's website.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.