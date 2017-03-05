Plum school board member says 'nothing political' about his resignation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum school board Vice President Sal Colella resigned Friday for what he said were personal reasons.

“It was a family decision,” Colella, 68, said Saturday. “I just couldn't do it. It wasn't anything the board or anyone else did, nothing political.”

He said “personal health issues” were why he's been absent in recent meetings and will not return.

The Plum resident missed last month's workshop and voting meetings.

Colella is in his eighth year on the board. He said he recently purchased a home in Oakmont which is being renovated. He said he remains a Plum resident, and while that may change, the pending move did not impact his choice to resign.

This is the second Plum board member to resign in as many years.

Michelle Stepnick resigned in September, then retracted that action shortly after, and was appointed back to the board by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Michael E. McCarthy in January.

The next board voting meeting is March 28 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Mike Divittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.