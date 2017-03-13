New salad bar at Oblock Junior High gets rave reviews

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new salad bar got rave reviews at its premiere last week at Oblock Junior High School in Plum.

“I think it's a good idea because it could help kids eat healthy,” said seventh-grader Daniel Clusta. “I love salads.”

Classmate Jeffrey Yan, 12, made sure to scoop his favorite pasta salad from the array of choices as he made his way through the line.

“It's delicious,” he said. “I think it's awesome. I think a lot more people are going to start buying lunch.”

The kids were among the first to sample the offerings after a March 6 ribbon-cutting and ceremony that included school officials, state Agricultural Department representatives and members of a state potato growers cooperative that donated the salad bar to the junior high.

Principal Joe Fishell called the colorful display of fruits and vegetables a welcome addition to the school of about 600 seventh- and eighth-grade students. Warming trays with beef and french fries were set up near the shiny new salad bar.

“It gives them more nutritional options, plus it treats them a little bit more like young adults... they get to go up to the bar and pick their selection,” Fishell said.

The school district also received a $500 grant through the state Department of Education for its efforts to provide healthy options to students, said food services director Jessica Griggle.

“It's a great opportunity that (students) can actually pick their own healthy choices instead of us making it for them,” Griggle said of the salad bar.

Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers General Manager Roger Springer said his group donated $3,000 for the salad bar as part of a national promotion led by the marketing group Potatoes USA. The agency representing 2,500 commercial potato growers last year started a challenge program to get at least 300 salad bars in schools throughout the nation. The challenge has led to 250 salad bars in 38 states so far, said Rachael Lynch of Potatoes USA.

“It gives kids access to fresh fruits and vegetables that they wouldn't have had before,” Lynch said before adding a plug for spuds. “And potatoes are America's favorite vegetable.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.