Plum group investigating funding sources

Follow Allison Wade's drive to bring a dog park to Plum on Facebook at bit.ly/2mCKvRZ , or call her for more information at 412-874-8730.

Social media indicators suggest that opening a leash-free dog park in Plum would be a howling success.

Resident Allison Wade recently created a Facebook page, “Dog Park for Plum Borough,” and within the first days she said it had 837 members offering support, and of course, photos of their pets.

“I'm really surprised,” Wade said. “There are probably a lot of other people in the community that don't have Facebook that would be interested as well. We have a lot of land. There's just nowhere you can take your dog off leash.”

Wade, who grew up in Plum and moved back in December with her husband, Andrew, and their Rottweiler, Apollo, is in the early stages of trying to change that.

Details such as where to put the park, how big will it be and how much it would cost still need to be worked out. But she said she didn't come away discouraged when she recently met with Plum building and grounds Supervisor Joe Fischetti to talk about her idea.

Fischetti did not return calls for comment. Plum Manager Mike Thomas said via email he knew nothing about the dog park proposal, but would meet with Wade if requested. One councilman offered early support for the plan.

“I think it's a good idea,” Dave Vento said. “I think we should have something.” But then he dropped the other shoe: “Dollars are tight.”

Wade is working on that, too. She said her next steps are to investigate how parks in Monroeville and Penn Hills are operated and to research funding options. One thing is certain: If Facebook “likes” could be turned to currency, the park would be built tomorrow.

Dan Lauric said he joined Wade's Facebook group about 5 minutes after it was created.

“Having a dog park locally would be a fantastic addition to the parks we already have in Plum,” he said in an email.

Michelle Olsavsky emailed that a dog park would be a good fit in the borough.

“Plum is advertised as a big community that is a great place for families,” she said. “Well, my dogs are my family, so I think we really need a place for them as well.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.