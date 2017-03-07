Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum

Council approves 'conceptual plan' for 190-home development in Plum
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
This aerial view shows the wooded area, near an industrial park and southwest of the intersection of Davidson and Saltsburg roads in Plum, where Maronda Homes wants to develop a housing plan. This perspective was captured by photographer Kristopher Toy on a flight with Lou Grant, owner of Louis A. Grant Co., and Dave Cepicka, CEO of AllTek Staffing, who opposes the proposed rezoning.

Another hurdle has been cleared for a housing development proposed near Saltsburg and Davidson roads in Plum.

Preliminary site plans for the 190-home Wellington Heights project were approved 4-0 by council Monday. The council stipulated the developers, Maronda Homes of Imperial, cannot market or build on the property until final plans are approved.

“We've done that before with other subdivisions and other developers,” assistant Plum Manager Dave Soboslay said. “You have to get preliminary and final approval for any land development. This is more of a conceptual plan. The borough is comfortable with their conceptual plan.”

Maronda has not provided a timeline for when it hopes to start building. Company officials did not return several calls for comment Tuesday.

Council approved a zoning change from commercial and manufacturing to residential on 124 acres of Maronda's 225-acre property in July. Maronda scaled-back its plan to build 245 homes when wetlands were discovered on the property that was part of the Plum industrial park before the zoning change.

Nearby business owners have opposed the project because of concerns about the amount of traffic it will bring to the area.

Susan Dietrich, president of AllTek Staffing & Resources Group, 600 Davidson Road, said the businesses' opinions have not changed.

“All the same concerns still exist. None of them have been addressed,” she said. “If you have common sense, you know that the traffic is going to be a nightmare. Absolutely nothing changed on our end. You're still dumping hundreds of homes into the middle of an industrial park. It's irresponsible.”

Council President Mike Doyle, Vice President Mike Dell and Councilmen Dave Vento and Dave Majernick voted in favor of the preliminary plans. Councilmen John Anderson and Dave Seitz were absent.

Soboslay said the borough is working with PennDOT officials regarding additional traffic the project would bring. Solutions include adding turning lanes and a traffic signal at the intersection of Saltsburg and Davidson roads. Plans also include the addition of a light at Miller and Saltsburg roads, Vento said.

Vento dismissed criticism about putting homes in the former commercial district.

“I would be all about commercial and industrial development if we had any interest in that property,” Vento said. “We have not. I think we're lucky people want to make homes in Plum borough and people want to buy them. It's a fit for that area. It should be a win for everybody there.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

