Riverview High School marching band headed for Toronto

The Riverview High School marching band will take its talents north this weekend to perform in Toronto's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

“It's been nine years since we've been to Toronto. The last time we just did a public performance in one of the main squares downtown,” band director Ian Hughes said. “It's a great city. Toronto's really friendly and St. Patrick's Day parades are fun. The crowd's always pumped up and ready to cheer.”

The band will perform “Danny Boy Swing,” an arrangement crafted by Hughes from the Irish ballad, “Danny Boy.”

“There's not a lot of fun, uptempo St. Patrick's Day music available for marching bands, so I went ahead and wrote my own,” said Hughes. “I'm really proud of the work they've put in so far.”

The band is led by drum majors Sophia DeBacco, a senior, and Adam Walker, a junior. Both are 17 and have been a part of the band program since seventh grade. DeBacco has played clarinet and Walker the trumpet since third grade. They've taken trips to Kentucky, New York and Chicago with the band, but haven't traveled outside the country.

“I'm excited to perform in a parade that's in another country, especially for as big of a holiday as St. Patrick's Day is,” said DeBacco. “I think adrenaline is going to be high, and we're going to put our A-game on. It's going to be special.”

There are 125 members in the band, including managers and the Raiderettes color guard. Hughes said only 110 are making the Toronto trip due to finances. It costs the students about $700 for transportation, room and board for the four-day trip. They'll also visit Niagara Falls, the Hockey Hall of Fame and other sites before returning home Sunday after the parade.

Walker said the group put in a lot of hard work and is ready for the international stage.

“I feel like the practice that we're putting in is going to pay off,” he said. “We're going to leave the parade with a smile on our face.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.