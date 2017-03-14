Teacher awarded for going 'above and beyond' at Riverview High in Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rachelle Dene Poth spent the last 20 years teaching Oakmont and Verona youths. She recently received recognition for the effort.

Poth was given the Pennsylvania Association for Educational Communications and Technology's Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.

“I am motivated by the students,” the Riverview High School teacher said. “I want to find ways to make learning different for them to open up opportunities.”

Poth uses iPads, 3D design, virtual reality, gaming programs and other technologies in her classes to offer project-based learning — all key to earning the award from the association.

“She is active on social media, always sharing her ideas on best practices and resources,” association past President Ann Noonen said in an email. “She is a strong advocate for the importance of collaboration. I think collaboration is her middle name.”

Principal Eric Hewitt said the district is lucky to have her around.

“We could not be more proud,” Hewitt said in an email. “She goes above and beyond to bring meaningful and current strategies into her classes. Her students are gaining skills that go beyond foreign language acquisition — leadership, collaboration, and digital literacy, skills that will serve them well in the years to come, whatever they decide to do.”

Poth began her career at Riverview in January 1997 and has taught Spanish, French and STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — courses. She also has served as an assistant track coach and a color guard sponsor.

Poth earned teaching degrees from Penn State University in 1993 in French and 1997 in Spanish. She earned a law degree from Duquesne University in 2006, and a masters in instructional technology from that school last year. She and her husband, David, an engineer with Norfolk Southern Railroad, live in North Huntingdon.

The association is a nonprofit whose members include teachers, librarians, school administrators and technology directors from all levels of education. Poth was presented the award from the group during a conference last month in Hershey.

“I'm completely honored and overwhelmed,” Poth said. “I do work hard and put a lot of time in what I do, but I do it because I want to make it easier for other people.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.