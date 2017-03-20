Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Familiar face returns to Plum council
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Paul Dern

A familiar face has returned to Plum council.

Paul Dern was appointed by council last week to fill the seat of Leonard Szarmach, who resigned. Szarmach, who served for seven years, cited work and personal conflicts as reasons for leaving. His term expires at the end of the year.

Council Vice President Mike Dell said Dern was selected based on his previous council experience and service to the community.

“He'll be a great addition,” Dell said. “I look forward to working with him.”

Dern, 57, is a life-long resident of Plum. He was on council from 2002 to 2009, serving with current President Mike Doyle.

Doyle said Dern was not shy about giving his opinions and was great to work with, even if they did not always agree.

“We always worked amicably toward what was best for the borough,” Dern said. “At the end of the day, I feel we made the best decisions to move our borough forward.”

Dern, a Republican, said he plans to run in November for election to a full term on the board. He ran unsuccessful campaigns for council in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

Dern was appointed to the planning commission last year. He resigned from that post March 14.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

