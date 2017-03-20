Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum School District drops idea of pay-to-play to ease budget woes
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pay-to-play has been removed from the list of options being considered to ease Plum School District's budget woes.

“It's such a regressive fee to place on families,” school board member Michelle Stepnick said at a meeting last week. “I don't want to take an opportunity from someone. To me it's a horrible fee.”

The student activity fee that was being considered would have required parents to pay $100 per student for every sport or activity, such as band, in which they participated.

The fee would have generated an estimated $45,000 a year, according to Business Manager John Zahorchak.

“It was a rather small amount of money as a percentage of the total budget,” board member Steve Schlauch said. “It probably is not a good idea to ask the parents to fork out more money for their kids, since they pay enough as taxpayers already.”

The board adopted its preliminary spending plan in January with maximum tax increases, a projected sale of the former Regency Park Elementary School along Millers Lane and recruitment of Chinese students on a tuition basis. Those options, as well as the sale of delinquent taxes to Municipal Revenue Services for $1.8 million, remain in the budget.

“There's been a few things that have changed since the preliminary budget from a revenue side,” he said. “I have no furloughs budgeted. No staff reductions from the existing work staff and no program cuts or curtails as of now.”

Updated figures as of last week show projected revenue at $63,767,096 and expenditures at $64,595,923, an $828,827 shortfall. The district intends to balance the budget with money it borrowed last year. The projected deficit puts the district $4.3 million in debt, down from a projected $5 million at the start of the year.

Zahorchak said updated state and Allegheny County funding expectations, as well as a decrease in health care costs and salaries due to retirements, helped lower the projected debt. A final budget must be adopted by June 30.

The next board meeting is March 28 at 7 p.m. at the high school library, 900 Elicker Drive.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.