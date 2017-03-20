Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Advertising snafu delays contract awards for Plum paving

Michael Divitorio | Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An advertising error delayed the awarding of paving contracts in Plum last week but should not delay the work being done this summer.

The borough advertised for bids on the estimated $1 million in road projects. The ads, however, did not allow the 10 days between receiving and opening bids, as required under the Pennsylvania Borough Code.

As a result, all bids were returned and the projects are being re-advertised.

Nineteen companies submitted bid on the projects. All contractors were notified and can resubmit their bids as is or revise them, said George Anderson of R.F. Mitall and Associates, the borough engineers.

“We aren't planning on paving until late summer anyway. It's not like it affected the schedule at all,” he said of the advertising snafu.

The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing this year: Thornwood, Cobblestone, Holiday Park, Willow, Fiesta, Rockland and Cherrywood drives; Thistle, Pebble Stone, Limestone, Sandstone, Blossom and Stonehaven courts; Oblock, Jackson and Miller roads; Leroy Street; College Avenue; Anderson Avenue Extension; and Briarwood and Millers lanes.

The new bid opening date for the projects is March 30. Contracts are expected to be awarded at the April 10 council meeting.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.