Advertising snafu delays contract awards for Plum paving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An advertising error delayed the awarding of paving contracts in Plum last week but should not delay the work being done this summer.

The borough advertised for bids on the estimated $1 million in road projects. The ads, however, did not allow the 10 days between receiving and opening bids, as required under the Pennsylvania Borough Code.

As a result, all bids were returned and the projects are being re-advertised.

Nineteen companies submitted bid on the projects. All contractors were notified and can resubmit their bids as is or revise them, said George Anderson of R.F. Mitall and Associates, the borough engineers.

“We aren't planning on paving until late summer anyway. It's not like it affected the schedule at all,” he said of the advertising snafu.

The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing this year: Thornwood, Cobblestone, Holiday Park, Willow, Fiesta, Rockland and Cherrywood drives; Thistle, Pebble Stone, Limestone, Sandstone, Blossom and Stonehaven courts; Oblock, Jackson and Miller roads; Leroy Street; College Avenue; Anderson Avenue Extension; and Briarwood and Millers lanes.

The new bid opening date for the projects is March 30. Contracts are expected to be awarded at the April 10 council meeting.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer