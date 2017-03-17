Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Monroeville, Oakmont libraries receive Keystone grants
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 17, 2017, 1:54 p.m.

Oakmont and Monroeville libraries have each received state grants to help with building improvements.

Oakmont Carnegie Library was awarded $43,000 and Monroeville Public Library was given $100,000 from the Keystone Recreation Park and Conservation Fund. The libraries had to provide matching funds equal to the grant amount.

“We're very excited,” Monroeville Director Nicole Henline said. “We were so thankful for the community response. Without them we wouldn't be able to raise the necessary funds.”

Henline said matching funds included $40,000 in savings, $35,000 from last year's fund drive, and a $25,000 donation from the Friends of the Library group. The grant is being used to install an elevator at the library.

“Right now we have a lift. It's an open-shaft lift and it's not reliable,” Henline said. “We want an elevator that would be more comfortable, reliable and make the library more accessible for everyone.”

She said the library hopes to have the elevator put in by the end of the year.

Oakmont will use its grant to repair water damage inside and outside its building, Director Beth Mellor said. The borough contributed the matching funds for the grant.

“With water damage you don't notice it right away until when the plaster cracks,” Mellor said. “It's been ongoing for probably the past three to four years.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

