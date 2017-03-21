Reginald Hickman chosen to join Plum School Board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials welcomed a new face to the school board.

Reginald Hickman was appointed by a 5-3 vote at a special meeting Tuesday evening. He fills the unexpired term of Sal Colella. Hickman will serve through the end of the year.

Colella resigned from his elected post early this month due to what he called personal health reasons.

Voting for Hickman were: Board President Kevin Dowdell, Vice President Michelle Stepnick and Directors Jim Rogers, Rich Zucco and Michele Gallagher.

“He had more experience,” Dowdell said about Hickman.

Directors Steve Schlauch, Vicky Roessler and Sue Caldwell voted for Scott Kolar.

Stepnick was named vice president, replacing Colella in that post, shortly after Hickman's appointment.

“They were two great candidates with different skill sets I thought they brought to the table,” she said.

Schlauch said Kolar was “more qualified than anyone at this table” to be on school board.

Caldwell said Kolar would have helped Plum High School's JROTC program, and noted his previous school board experience. Kolar was appointed to the board in 2005 to fill a vacancy, but did not seek election for that seat because he “had no interest” at the time.

Hickman is expected to be sworn in at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the regular board meeting at the high school.

“I'm excited and eager to get to work and help out the citizens of the district and making sure we're providing the best academic program for our students,” he said. “I'm all about making sure that our students are academically competitive and competitive in the workplace.”

Hickman said he looks forward to working with the other board members and administration on the 2017-18 budget and improving the district's financial standing.

The district plans to plug a shortfall of roughly $800,000 next school year with borrowed money and is about $4.3 million in debt, according figures updated last week.

Hickman, 43, is a former Edgewood Primary School principal at Woodland Hills School District.

He previously served as Woodland Hills' director of pupil personnel services, grant coordinator and program director.

He resigned to become an assistant professor at California University of Pennsylvania, where he serves in the Department of Secondary Education and Administrative Leadership.

He has three children in the Plum district.

Kolar was a teacher at West Mifflin Area High School, an assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, as well as an Air Force recruiting service operations commander before coming to Plum in 2006.

He helped launch Plum High School's JROTC program and left in July 2014 to take over North Allegheny's program.

Kolar is disappointed with the board's decision, but still wants to be on the board.

Kolar cross-filed to run for the four-year seat in the spring primary.

“I know where people stand,” said Kolar. ... I'm fully confident that I'll be elected in Plum, and I'll be the voice of the people.

Hickman declined to run for election. He said he plans to learn from his time on the board and run in two years as “a stronger candidate.”

“The Democratic (Party) is putting forth a real strong slate for those folks who have decided to run (in this election),” Hickman said. “Two years from now, we want to make sure we have a strong slate then, too.”

He did not mention any candidates who filed this year.

Dowdell and Rogers said Hickman not running for election was a factor in their votes.

“If you appoint a candidate, it kind of gives an unfair advantage to the other candidates,” said Dowdell.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.