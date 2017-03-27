Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont rec board proposes pump track
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A state grant may provide a unique off-road recreational opportunity for Oakmont.

Recreation board members proposed to council last week the creation of a pump track at Creekside Park along Dark Hollow Road.

A pump track is a continuous loop of dirt berms and mounds bicyclists can ride without pedaling. Its name comes from the pumping motion used by the rider's upper and lower body as they ride around the track.

“These are being built in various shapes and sizes around the country,” said Tony Lascola, recreation board vice chairman. “They're a lot more relevant and successful in Europe. We view it as a playground alternative usable by all ages of people.”

Lascola said he mulled the pump track idea the past two years before crafting a formal presentation.

According to the presentation, the track would have an asphalt surface constructed on a quarter-acre of Creekside Park near the sand volleyball court and soccer field.

Council voted this month to authorize the recreation board to apply for a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for the track. Estimated cost of building the track is $80,000.

Councilman Tim Favo said the pump track would be a great complement to the borough's outdoor opportunities.

“I thought it was a nice addition,” said Favo. “I really like the idea of stretching the availability of different activities. I also thought it looked pretty darn fun.”

Lascola said the pump track project would have to go out for bid to find a qualified trail contractor.

“This isn't something that any landscaper can build,” he said. “It's difficult to get the right distances between rollers and have appropriate angles. They have to be right on the berms for functionality and liability.”

The grant application must be submitted by April 12.

Lascola said a response from the state may come in October and construction could start next spring.

“We feel we have as good a shot as anybody getting the grant,” he said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.