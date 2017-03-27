Oakmont rec board proposes pump track

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state grant may provide a unique off-road recreational opportunity for Oakmont.

Recreation board members proposed to council last week the creation of a pump track at Creekside Park along Dark Hollow Road.

A pump track is a continuous loop of dirt berms and mounds bicyclists can ride without pedaling. Its name comes from the pumping motion used by the rider's upper and lower body as they ride around the track.

“These are being built in various shapes and sizes around the country,” said Tony Lascola, recreation board vice chairman. “They're a lot more relevant and successful in Europe. We view it as a playground alternative usable by all ages of people.”

Lascola said he mulled the pump track idea the past two years before crafting a formal presentation.

According to the presentation, the track would have an asphalt surface constructed on a quarter-acre of Creekside Park near the sand volleyball court and soccer field.

Council voted this month to authorize the recreation board to apply for a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for the track. Estimated cost of building the track is $80,000.

Councilman Tim Favo said the pump track would be a great complement to the borough's outdoor opportunities.

“I thought it was a nice addition,” said Favo. “I really like the idea of stretching the availability of different activities. I also thought it looked pretty darn fun.”

Lascola said the pump track project would have to go out for bid to find a qualified trail contractor.

“This isn't something that any landscaper can build,” he said. “It's difficult to get the right distances between rollers and have appropriate angles. They have to be right on the berms for functionality and liability.”

The grant application must be submitted by April 12.

Lascola said a response from the state may come in October and construction could start next spring.

“We feel we have as good a shot as anybody getting the grant,” he said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.