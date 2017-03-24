Plum mulls testing school district water annually as a precaution

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials are considering annual testing for contamination of water in Plum School District buildings.

“We're just trying to be proactive,” school board Vice President Michelle Stepnick said. “Our water is safe.”

Plum has not had water problems like other districts in the region. A federal lawsuit was filed last month against Butler Area School District for allegedly putting Summit Elementary School students at risk by concealing for months that its water supply contained dangerous amounts of lead.

In the Allegheny Valley School District, a second round of testing last week found high levels of lead at a school in Springdale. The additional testing was done two weeks after high lead levels were found in a classroom sink at Colfax Upper Elementary School.

Plum facilities director Bob Holleran has recommended RJ Lee Group, a labratory and consulting firm in Monroeville, do the annual testing of water in the district. Cost of testing is estimated at $14 to $15 per water fountain, he said. There are approximately 120 fountains in the district.

Water to school buildings is supplied by the Plum Municipal Authority. Authority field supervisor Mike DiGuilio said they do weekly testing of water throughout the borough, but do not go into schools.

“I definitely think we need to do the water testing since this directly affects the safety and well-being of the students,” school director Steve Schlauch said in an email. “The safety of the kids is a top priority.”

