Riverview High School presents 'Guys and Dolls'

A bygone era in New York City will come to life in Oakmont with Riverview High School's production of the classic musical, “Guys and Dolls.”

The show revolves around gambler Nathan Detroit's $1,000 bet with a colleague, Sky Masterson, that Masterson can get a date with a virtuous head of a Salvation Army-like mission. Detroit is driven by the need for money to pay for a garage to hold a craps game. Premiering on Broadway in the 1950s, the show is filled with gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and other characters that flooded the busy streets of Times Square in that era.

“Our comedy is twofold,” said director JohnPaul Bertucci. “People love comedy and they love romance, and this show is definitely going to bring both.”

With nearly 60 actors onstage and more than 20 kids working diligently behind the curtain in the stage and tech crews, Bertucci, who has been directing for Riverview for nearly 20 years, believes the musical is a great avenue to attract students to the arts.

“This is a very popular show, and we wanted to work with as many people as possible,” Bertucci said. “It has a lot of dancing and a lot of comedy, which is great to teach the kids.”

Alex Diclaudio, the musical's creative consultant and a 2005 Riverview graduate, remembers playing a role in this same play when Bertucci last directed it in 2003. After pursuing a career in theater and junior producing four Broadway shows himself, he returned to his alma mater to volunteer his experience.

The cast is partially why he and the directors thought “Guys and Dolls” was a perfect fit this year. “Every year you have to take into account the talent that you are going to get and you try and pick a show that best suits them,” he said. “You want the kids to do well while having a good experience.”

Gabriella DiPietro, student director and playing a lead role as Miss Adelaide, has been involved in musicals since she was 6, and has been juggling acting and directing for three years. Both positions compare to a full-time job, putting in roughly 30 hours a week between rehearsals, managing announcements and assisting on stage, she said.

In her “expensive” furs and glitzy-glam attire, DiPietro, 18, sets to take the Riverview stage one last time. The costume designs, all done by DiPietro's mother, Kelli, will hold a late 1940s and early 1950s look with fedoras, burlesque-like dresses, suits, pearls and flashy jewelry. “I've been doing this for so long it feels almost like second nature,” Gabriella DiPietro said. “As a senior, I like watching all of the younger kids who may not have the best voice at first or whose voices are still changing and I like to watch it build their confidence.”

Just two weeks before opening night at rehearsals, actors, actresses, tech and stage crews joined for the first time to bring everything together. Junior Andrew Garda, stage manager, has been working with his crew every Saturday to prepare the colorful New York City landscape that will appear behind the cast. Its intention is to take on a cartoon-like look to amp the storyline.

And without lights, the show couldn't go on. The 10 to 12 person tech crew prepared to light the stage March 30 with spotlights and fading pre-sets. Despite endless work of casting, rehearsals and overall directing, Bertucci's dedication to Riverview and its musicals is obvious.

“I have my own career, but I come here because of my love for the arts and my love for working with the kids,” said Bertucci, who owns an Arnold funeral home. “We are a very tiny district, so getting a show up and running is more of a challenge than most other schools.”

