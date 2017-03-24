Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Two suspects identified in bomb hoaxes at Plum schools
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 24, 2017, 7:33 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Two students have been identified as suspects in recent bomb threats at Oblock and Pivik elementary schools, according to Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong.

A third threat at the high school remains under investigation. All of the threats came in mid-March. Amstrong did not release any information about the suspects.

School Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said in an email last week that students responsible for the threats would be subject to suspension and expulsion.

Armstrong said he will consult with Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala's office to see if charges will be filed against those responsible. Charges could include disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and threat to use weapons of mass destruction. The mass destruction charge is a felony.

“It's very serious,” Amstrong said. “High school kids, teenagers, preteens don't understand the seriousness of what they're doing. They see it as harmless. That it's some sort of joke.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.