Two suspects identified in bomb hoaxes at Plum schools

Two students have been identified as suspects in recent bomb threats at Oblock and Pivik elementary schools, according to Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong.

A third threat at the high school remains under investigation. All of the threats came in mid-March. Amstrong did not release any information about the suspects.

School Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said in an email last week that students responsible for the threats would be subject to suspension and expulsion.

Armstrong said he will consult with Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala's office to see if charges will be filed against those responsible. Charges could include disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and threat to use weapons of mass destruction. The mass destruction charge is a felony.

“It's very serious,” Amstrong said. “High school kids, teenagers, preteens don't understand the seriousness of what they're doing. They see it as harmless. That it's some sort of joke.”

