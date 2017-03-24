Oakmont seeks grant to add lights, extend trail at park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont will seek a $200,000 state grant to add lights and improve accessibility at Riverside Park by Riverview High School.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant would be used to install a handicapped-accessible ramp at the south end of the park near Second Street for $35,000, an extension of its walking trail for $35,000 and lighting for $40,000.

The rest of the grant would go toward recreational upgrades at Creekside Park along Dark Hollow Road.

“I think we all see the activities of the rec board as a unique and wonderful contribution to what makes Oakmont, Oakmont,” said borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen.

The 4-foot-wide crushed limestone walking trail at Riverside is at the lower section of the park, which features pavilions, basketball and tennis courts and a playground.

The plan is to add approximately 1,200 feet, bringing the trail to the upper section by the ballfields so people can walk the entire perimeter of the park.

The trail would be illuminated with 20 LED lights.

“The lights will promote the safe access in and out of the park around the perimeter of the trail,” said recreation board Vice Chairman Tony Lascola. Riverside Park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Councilman Tim Favo said the borough may have to contribute 10 to 20 percent of matching funds toward the projects to get the grant. The grant application is due April 12, and the state is expected to respond in October, said Lascola.

