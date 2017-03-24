Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont seeks grant to add lights, extend trail at park

Mike Divittorio | Friday, March 24, 2017, 2:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Oakmont will seek a $200,000 state grant to add lights and improve accessibility at Riverside Park by Riverview High School.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant would be used to install a handicapped-accessible ramp at the south end of the park near Second Street for $35,000, an extension of its walking trail for $35,000 and lighting for $40,000.

The rest of the grant would go toward recreational upgrades at Creekside Park along Dark Hollow Road.

“I think we all see the activities of the rec board as a unique and wonderful contribution to what makes Oakmont, Oakmont,” said borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen.

The 4-foot-wide crushed limestone walking trail at Riverside is at the lower section of the park, which features pavilions, basketball and tennis courts and a playground.

The plan is to add approximately 1,200 feet, bringing the trail to the upper section by the ballfields so people can walk the entire perimeter of the park.

The trail would be illuminated with 20 LED lights.

“The lights will promote the safe access in and out of the park around the perimeter of the trail,” said recreation board Vice Chairman Tony Lascola. Riverside Park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Councilman Tim Favo said the borough may have to contribute 10 to 20 percent of matching funds toward the projects to get the grant. The grant application is due April 12, and the state is expected to respond in October, said Lascola.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.