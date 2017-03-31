Plum school's 'Edibile Classroom' needs your vote

To cast a vote for the “Edible Classroom” in the Seeds of Change contest, go online to http://bit.ly/2nTbSrl . Votes can be cast once a day through April 19. The top 50 vote-getters will be announced April 24. Grants will be awarded May 8.

Much like a seedling needs light and water to grow, Regency Park Elementary needs votes to increase its chances to get a grant in support of its “Edible Classroom”.

The Plum district school has entered a nationwide contest through Seeds of Change, a California organic seed company that will give out 10 grants of $10,000 and two $25,000 awards to schools with gardening programs.

The first step is being among the top 50 vote getters online through the Seeds of Change website. The company will then judge those finalists to determine which schools get grants.

Regency's entry — “The Edible Classroom: The Garden of Possibility” — is a hydroponic garden in which students can grow produce, herbs and flowers year-round in nutrient-filled water.

Seeds for the project were sown about two years ago when an Alcoa Foundation grant funded hydroponic equipment for individual classrooms at the school. The Edible Classroom created a central garden for all of the school's 250 students to use.

Each grade plants something different, and classroom lessons focus on learning about the plants and the health benefits they provide.

“They get to have hands-on experience,” said Principal Jeff Hadley. “They get to learn about the science behind all of the growing in here. It gives the kids an entirely new and rich learning experience.”

First-grade teacher J.R. Pilyih said classroom goals include helping the Plum Food Bank and school cafeteria by providing produce grown by students. Winning one of the grants would help the school expand the gardening program, he said.

“The reason why we put this big grant together and why we're trying to build this is to get the kids to start doing more with it,” said Pilyih. “We're going to teach them about healthy living. We're going to teach them how to make money and sell things and show empathy by giving to the community and giving to those in need. It can go in many directions. That's why we want to get bigger and make this into a real living, working farm almost.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.