Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum school's 'Edibile Classroom' needs your vote
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 31, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
First-graders Joey Reese and Mya Reitz check the growth of parsley and basil plants as part of the Regency Elementary School 'Edible Classroom' project.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Second-graders (from left) Tanner Osorio, Julianna Devine, and Anna Wisdom said they can't wait for the first ripe tomato to appear on plants in Regency Elementary School's 'edible classroom.'
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
First-grader Madden Nemanic checks the growth of the kale and basil plants with the help of teacher J.R. Pilyith as part of the Regency Elementary School 'Edible Garden' project.

Updated 2 hours ago

Much like a seedling needs light and water to grow, Regency Park Elementary needs votes to increase its chances to get a grant in support of its “Edible Classroom”.

The Plum district school has entered a nationwide contest through Seeds of Change, a California organic seed company that will give out 10 grants of $10,000 and two $25,000 awards to schools with gardening programs.

The first step is being among the top 50 vote getters online through the Seeds of Change website. The company will then judge those finalists to determine which schools get grants.

Regency's entry — “The Edible Classroom: The Garden of Possibility” — is a hydroponic garden in which students can grow produce, herbs and flowers year-round in nutrient-filled water.

Seeds for the project were sown about two years ago when an Alcoa Foundation grant funded hydroponic equipment for individual classrooms at the school. The Edible Classroom created a central garden for all of the school's 250 students to use.

Each grade plants something different, and classroom lessons focus on learning about the plants and the health benefits they provide.

“They get to have hands-on experience,” said Principal Jeff Hadley. “They get to learn about the science behind all of the growing in here. It gives the kids an entirely new and rich learning experience.”

First-grade teacher J.R. Pilyih said classroom goals include helping the Plum Food Bank and school cafeteria by providing produce grown by students. Winning one of the grants would help the school expand the gardening program, he said.

“The reason why we put this big grant together and why we're trying to build this is to get the kids to start doing more with it,” said Pilyih. “We're going to teach them about healthy living. We're going to teach them how to make money and sell things and show empathy by giving to the community and giving to those in need. It can go in many directions. That's why we want to get bigger and make this into a real living, working farm almost.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.