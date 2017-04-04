Plum High School to present 'White Christmas'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

April showers bring May flowers, but there will be a high chance of flurries at Plum High School when students perform this year's spring musical, “White Christmas.”

“I'm not saying it's for sure going to snow in here, but it just might,” director Nick Mitchell said. “People will have to come and find out for themselves.”

With song and lyrics by Irving Berlin, the show revolves around singers and World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who team up with sisters, Betty and Judy Haynes, to perform a musical at a rural Vermont lodge owned by their former Army commander to help him out of financial troubles.

The musical is based on the 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye that is full of jazzy dance numbers and complex choreography.

“I thought last year we really underutilized our dancers,” Mitchell said. “This time around, I really wanted to showcase all the dance talent that we have. Once students heard we were doing a show with plenty of tap and jazz, they all came out to audition and they all stayed.”

Plum's rendition of “White Christmas” opens tonight and incorporates a cast of nearly 70, and 15 students work behind the curtain, or on sound and lighting. In addition, the orchestra fills the pit to bring together the songs and dance.

Kicking the dance moves up a notch is what student producer, senior Julia Lodge, loves most about the show. As a dancer and actress, she wanted a chance to experience the magic that happens behind the curtains.

“We have tap dancing and we have huge jazz numbers with lifts and all kinds of fun stuff,” she said. “I'm really excited to see the choreography come together.”

Plum theater had never featured a student director before Lodge. Working roughly 16 hours per week, she helps Mitchell with character development, line reading and script analysis, occasionally taking the reins and giving students direction on steps and scenes.

“Having 70 people in a cast with so many moving parts … it's nice that she's able to see what I don't have time to see,” Mitchell said. “I like having a smart person that disagrees with me sometimes.”

Senior Rebekah Mirenzi dreamed of playing a role in ‘White Christmas' since she was 5 years old watching actress Vera Ellen in the film.

“Being able to play Judy Haynes has been my goal for as long as I could remember,” she said. “It doesn't feel real that it is actually happening.”

Fellow senior Allison Burns, who plays Judy's sister, has been a supporting actress in shows since kindergarten, but never has never had a leading role. She is pleased to have landed her first lead in the classic show.

“The community is going to love how endearing it really is,” she said.

As dancers tap away to learn every step before opening night and actors and actresses work tirelessly to memorize lines, stage manager Marley Kohan works behind the scenes to ensure the curtain opens and the set is where it should be for each act. “I am always busy with this play and there is never any stopping,” Kohan said. “Its stressful, but I love it.”

Mitchell, who has directed Plum students for two years, sat before the pit at a recent rehearsal directing dancers, coordinating with the orchestra and addressing the numerous students who approached him with questions — enjoying every second of it.

“The thing about educational theater is I actually get to watch people grow, and to me, that's the most fascinating thing,” Mitchell said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.