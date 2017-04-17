Plum distinguished alumni will be honored Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Candidates are being sought for next year's induction into Plum High School's Distinguished Alumni Class. Nominations can be made online at bit.ly/2plNLPk .

Five inductees into the Plum High School Distinguished Alumni Class of 2017 will be honored Sunday during a banquet at Oakmont Country Club.

Honorees will tour the high school and speak to classes on Monday, followed by an unveiling ceremony at the Wall of Honor in the lobby. This is the ninth group to be recognized since retired Plum teacher Bob Ford in 2006 pushed to honor successful graduates.

“Each year, the committee reviews nomination forms and selects candidates who have distinguished themselves in various fields of excellence or have made a major contribution to society,” alumni committee President Margie Evans said via email. “We want to select individuals who can be role models for our students, and who can inspire and motivate Plum students towards their career and life endeavors.”

Last year's class included International Polka Association Hall of Fame member Randy Koslosky and Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Sims, who helped spearhead the Plum and Monroeville Joint DUI Task Force.

This year's inductees include:

• 1990 graduate Christopher Cooley of Plum, a Franklin Regional Middle School math teacher who founded the nonprofit Serving Other Souls in 2011. The nonprofit's largest fundraiser, Miles of Smiles, helps families touched by cancer. This year, the event is May 13 at Boyce Park.

• James Nesbit of Virginia Beach, a 1977 graduate and music instructor at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. He frequently travels to conduct chamber music workshops in economically depressed nations. The clarinet and saxophone player has shared the stage with the likes of Tony Bennett, Wayne Newton, Barbara Mandrell, Natalie Cole and Mel Torme during his career.

• Stevan Fabian Lisowski of New York City, a 2002 graduate and Inside Edition correspondent, he served as a reporter-anchor for Channel One News and helped with Plum High School's Make-A-Wish telethons.

• Joseph Gassette Jr. of Louisa County, Va., a 1977 graduate who worked for the DuPont Co. in chemical engineering and information technology. He helped develop information technology systems that are used globally.

• Suzette Schultz of Delaware County, a 1978 graduate and senior global Project Manager at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals in Wilmington, Del. Her work in process dynamics allowed for the mass production of medicines to impact patients around the globe.

“I had the opportunity in my time at Plum to connect to a bunch of people from a bunch of different backgrounds and all walks of life,” Cooley said. “I found that every person that I talked to had a gift or a talent that was unique.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.