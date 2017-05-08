Evening, weekend hours might be added at Oakmont library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont Carnegie Library may stay open later through the week, and might open Sundays, if Oakmont Council approves paying for more hours of operation.

Council has discussed library finances at its past few meetings, although no changes have been approved.

The borough pays most of the library's operating costs and has budgeted $290,000 for it this year. At least $80,000 of that is earmarked for repairs and maintenance to the building at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

“We're continuing to address the concerns. Nothing has been decided yet,” Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said last week. “More fact-finding is going on.”

Library treasurer Matt Kissane is scheduled to attend a council finance committee meeting at 3 p.m. May 17 at the borough building. Council could approve changes at next month's regular meeting, at 7 p.m. June 19.

Current hours at the library, which opened in 1901, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Library Director Beth Mellor said hours were cut last year for financial reasons, and she would like to restore closing times to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“We cut 11 hours out of weekly operations for 2016,” Mellor said.

“We put two hours back in mid-year when we saw that our payroll budget could manage it.

“In the evenings, we get students and tutors working on homework assignments and projects. The library staff is there to help them with homework assistance, as well as working with the various presenters who come into the library with programs and lectures.”

Longterm, she said, the goal of 51 hours a week “is do-able.”

The library's $186,865 payroll covers 47 hours per week, just above the state-set minimum for library hours, according to borough documents.

Libraries must be open for full services at least 45 hours per week, including at least seven hours on the weekend, according to the state library code.

Council received notice from library officials that an additional four hours per week, at minimum staffing levels, would cost about $6,000 for 52 weeks.

Minimum staffing means having two people working at the main desk and no one doing outreach, teaching a class or running programs, Mellor said.

Having staff for all library functions for an additional four hours a week, for 52 weeks, would cost about $11,700.

Councilman George Coulter suggested approving the minimum plan and adding hours in the evening, and possibly on weekends.

“I'm fully in favor of adding hours and I don't think it's that big a deal,” Councilman Tim Favo said. “I do think we have to tackle this in a more comprehensive manner.”

The library has 10 employees, and eight of them are part-time.

Councilman Thomas Whalen encouraged his colleagues to think longterm and “take a hard look at the whole library financing.”

“I think we want this library to be open, I don't think there's a question about it,” Whalen said. “Something has to happen here because this is unsustainable. This library is unsustainable without a major look at what we want and what they're doing.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.