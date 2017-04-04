Plum School District adds safety measures in wake of bomb threats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District's statement regarding recent bomb threats is available online at bit.ly/2oY3zYs .

Anyone with information regarding the threats should contact Plum police at 412-793-4700 or the district's TIPS line at 412-798-8477.

Plum School District officials are putting new safety measures in place in response to six bomb threats found in schools within the past month.

Superintendent Tim Glasspool announced Tuesday that there will be random schoolwide student searches upon arrival, additional restroom and hall monitors on site, restrictions on hall pass use and lunch and study hall restrictions.

Two custodial schedules have been adjusted to a morning shift because most of the threats were found written in bathrooms.

The new measures take effect Wednesday.

A letter from the district explaining the security precautions, as well as the response to the threat found at the high school Tuesday afternoon, was posted on the district website and sent home with students.

“We are putting all resources available on this, and with the assistance of our surveillance footage, are confident that we will solve this,” the online post said in part. “The district is prepared to move forward with permanent expulsion, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Threats were found at the high school on March 9, at Oblock Junior High on March 16, at Pivik Elementary on March 17 and three more at the high school, among them Monday and Tuesday.

The threat found March 9 stated a bomb would go off Aug. 8. The threat found Tuesday had Wednesday's date on it.

On all occasions students were evacuated, buildings were searched, no weapons were found and no injuries were reported. The district notified parents of the threats via its email alert system and website.

Glasspool said the first incident at the high school is still under investigation, and police have identified suspects in the other five. Those students involved could face criminal charges and expulsion from school.

“They've got five out of six suspects,” said Glasspool. “I think that's pretty good for anonymous bomb threats ... We are moving as quickly as possible.”

He said video footage played a role in the investigations.

Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

He said last month charges filed would include threat to use a weapon of mass destruction, a third-degree felony.

Parents frustrated

Parents expressed their frustration and concerns about the bomb threats at Tuesday's school board meeting.

“Not only do they have to deal with their teenage issues, they have to deal with someone else's stupidity,” said Bridgette Boyden, whose son is a junior. “It's unsettling. It's a scary feeling because I don't know what every day holds.”

She said Plum used to be a safe community, and every time she hears about a bomb threat her “heart drops.”

“This was my safe haven, and I no longer feel safe here,” she said.

Parent Chad Salerno, whose ninth-grade daughter was attacked by a student Jan. 18 at the high school, said the district is not doing enough about student safety.

“These people who think these schools are safe think Jerry Sandusky would make a good baby-sitter,” he told the board.

Sandusky is a former Penn State assistant football coach serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his 2012 conviction on charges he molested several boys.

Salerno also mentioned the Jan. 24 incident where an Oblock Junior High student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school.

“Outrage is down-playing it,” Salerno said. “These people have had plenty of time to change security. When do we become serious about the safety of these kids?”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.