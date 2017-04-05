Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Junior high student charged with felony in Plum bomb threat
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Charges against a 13-year-old Oblock Junior High student have been filed in connection with a bomb threat found at the school last month.

The charges are threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction – a felony – and terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said Wednesday.

The threat — one of six made in Plum schools in the last month — was found in a girl's bathroom March 16. All of the threats resulted in buildings being evacuated with no bomb found.

Armstrong said police have identified three suspects in the other threats, one at Pivik Elementary and two at the high school. He said charges are pending against the high schoolers, but the elementary student was “too young” to be charged. A note left at the high school that said there was a bomb that would go off in August remains under investigation.

“That may have been there for an extended period of time,” Armstrong said. “It wasn't as fresh as the other ones. It just makes it a little more difficult. That's not to say at some point we won't identify that individual.”

The district put new safety measures in place Wednesday in response to the threats, including random student searches, additional restroom and hall monitors, and restrictions on lunch and study hall and use of hall passes.

“The staff was great in responding and assisting, and the students were as well,” high school Principal Justin Stephans said Wednesday afternoon. “It was a successful day.”

Armstrong said there were additional police at district schools Wednesday morning.

A letter sent to parents and posted on the district's website encouraging families to talk with their children and “reinforce our district policies/procedures regarding bullying, discriminatory behaviors, violent threats, and the like.”

The letter is available at bit.ly/2nLGrMo.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.