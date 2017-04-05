Junior high student charged with felony in Plum bomb threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charges against a 13-year-old Oblock Junior High student have been filed in connection with a bomb threat found at the school last month.

The charges are threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction – a felony – and terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said Wednesday.

The threat — one of six made in Plum schools in the last month — was found in a girl's bathroom March 16. All of the threats resulted in buildings being evacuated with no bomb found.

Armstrong said police have identified three suspects in the other threats, one at Pivik Elementary and two at the high school. He said charges are pending against the high schoolers, but the elementary student was “too young” to be charged. A note left at the high school that said there was a bomb that would go off in August remains under investigation.

“That may have been there for an extended period of time,” Armstrong said. “It wasn't as fresh as the other ones. It just makes it a little more difficult. That's not to say at some point we won't identify that individual.”

The district put new safety measures in place Wednesday in response to the threats, including random student searches, additional restroom and hall monitors, and restrictions on lunch and study hall and use of hall passes.

“The staff was great in responding and assisting, and the students were as well,” high school Principal Justin Stephans said Wednesday afternoon. “It was a successful day.”

Armstrong said there were additional police at district schools Wednesday morning.

A letter sent to parents and posted on the district's website encouraging families to talk with their children and “reinforce our district policies/procedures regarding bullying, discriminatory behaviors, violent threats, and the like.”

