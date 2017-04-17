Plum awards contracts for roadwork

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wampum-based Youngblood Paving was awarded contracts to do roughly $1.47 million of roadwork in Plum this year.

Some roads will be repaved and others in more rural areas will get a protective layer of seal coating put over deteriorating asphalt.

The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing this year: Thornwood, Cobblestone, Holiday Park, Willow, Fiesta, Rockland and Cherrywood drives; Thistle, Pebble Stone, Limestone, Sandstone, Blossom and Stonehaven courts; Oblock, Jackson and Miller roads; Leroy Street; College Avenue; Anderson Avenue Extension; and Briarwood and Millers lanes.

Construction will begin after roads are prepared for the work.

Council raised real estate taxes by one mill to bolster its paving program this summer.

More than $2 million is budgeted for paving, with $600,000 of that coming from the tax increase.

“I think the borough's showing a lot of commitment to our ... roads and making sure they're suitable for our residents,” Councilman Dave Seitz said. “Our goal is to keep the roads in as good a shape as possible.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.