Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Fundraising for electronic high school sign starting in Plum
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, April 14, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Plum Senior High School.

Updated 34 minutes ago

A drive is starting to raise money to buy an electronic sign for Plum High School to welcome visitors and trumpet student achievements.

School board member Vicky Roessler proposed the idea and is spearheading the effort to raise $30,000 for the sign with LED lighting that could be programmed to show text, pictures and videos on a display a little more than 2 feet tall and 7 feet wide.

“Students are accomplishing great things at the high school every day and I believe those accomplishments should be showcased,” Roessler said via email. “There are a lot of great people that have stepped so far up to help in this fundraising effort, and we are looking forward to involving the entire community.”The sign would replace a slightly smaller, non-electronic one that says “Plum Senior High School and Central Administration.”

“I wanted to do something positive for the students and there is not a line item in the budget for a new sign,” Roessler said.

A meeting to kick off the fundraising will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school library.

Plum council President Mike Doyle supports the effort billed in a fundraising letter to district residents as something to “improve the aesthetics of the high school and provide a large digital display to recognize our students' accomplishments” without using tax dollars.

“I think this is a great, worthwhile cause,” he said. “I'm calling on all the council members ... the mayor and candidates on both sides to get behind this measure and see what we can do to raise these funds.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.