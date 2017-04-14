Fundraising for electronic high school sign starting in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Email Vicky Roessler at roesslerv@pbsd.k12.us , or contact Jeff Wolfe, coordinator of student services at 412-798-3610 or wolfej@pbsd.k12.us for more information about the drive to raise money to purchase the electronic sign for outside of Plum High School.

A drive is starting to raise money to buy an electronic sign for Plum High School to welcome visitors and trumpet student achievements.

School board member Vicky Roessler proposed the idea and is spearheading the effort to raise $30,000 for the sign with LED lighting that could be programmed to show text, pictures and videos on a display a little more than 2 feet tall and 7 feet wide.

“Students are accomplishing great things at the high school every day and I believe those accomplishments should be showcased,” Roessler said via email. “There are a lot of great people that have stepped so far up to help in this fundraising effort, and we are looking forward to involving the entire community.”The sign would replace a slightly smaller, non-electronic one that says “Plum Senior High School and Central Administration.”

“I wanted to do something positive for the students and there is not a line item in the budget for a new sign,” Roessler said.

A meeting to kick off the fundraising will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school library.

Plum council President Mike Doyle supports the effort billed in a fundraising letter to district residents as something to “improve the aesthetics of the high school and provide a large digital display to recognize our students' accomplishments” without using tax dollars.

“I think this is a great, worthwhile cause,” he said. “I'm calling on all the council members ... the mayor and candidates on both sides to get behind this measure and see what we can do to raise these funds.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.