Oakmont Heights housing project construction starting this year in Plum

Construction of a housing development off Coxcomb Hill Road in Plum is expected to begin this year after more than a decade of planning.

Council unanimously approved Phase 1 plans for Oakmont Heights, formerly known as Chambord Estates.

“Hopefully, this plan will help bring more development on that road because now we're going to have tap-ins to utilities,” said council Vice President Mike Dell.

The project is for 110 homes to be built in three phases on an estimated 52 acres in the next two to three years. Plum Property Associates is the developer.

Phase one includes eight single-family homes and 10 duplexes.

“We're anxious to get started right away, as soon as all the paperwork can be completed,” said Mark Schmidt, president of Hampton Technical Associates, which is designing Oakmont Heights. “I think it will provide a quality development within Plum borough.”

Assistant Borough Manager Dave Soboslay said the housing development was previously approved in 2007. Those plans were for 157 duplexes and townhomes. It also featured 20-foot-wide private roads, less than the 26-foot width requirement set by the borough.

Soboslay said plans were changed to meet road standards, eliminate townhomes and reduce the number of homes built.

Schmidt said homes were not built in 2007 due to the national economic downturn.

“I think houses are selling and there's a market for it,” he said. “The developer has teamed up with builder Ryan Homes to construct the new dwellings and we're anxious to get started.”

There is no timetable for phases two and three. Proposed housing prices are around $200,000.

