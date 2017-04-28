Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont looking finalize paving projects, funding
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, April 28, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Oakmont moved another step closer to finalizing its road paving plans for the year, authorizing its engineer to draw up project specifications.

Roads under consideration are Fourth Street between Washington and Delaware avenues, Fifth Street between Delaware and Pennsylvania avenues, St. Andrews Drive between Oak Street and Merion Lane, New London Lane between the Oakmont Commons and Dark Hollow Road, Wade Lane between Oakglen Drive and its terminus, Ironwood Way between Pennsylvania and Maryland avenues, and Canterbury Court.

“We ask for a separate bid on each road and we see, given the money that we have, what we can afford to do,” said borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen.

Councilman Tim Favo suggested transferring $100,000 to $150,000 from the catch basin and sewer repair budget into paving so the borough could do more streets.

“We always have plenty of roads to pave,” said Favo.

Jensen noted Fourth and Fifth streets were on paving lists since 2003, but other streets took higher priority.

“Every year the street foreman gives me a list of what he thinks should be done in a prioritized order,” she said. “Then the borough engineer, Favo and myself tour the streets from the list. We select streets that are the worst and can be done given the money available.”

Specifications are expected to be completed prior to next month's council meeting so the borough can put the projects out for bid.

Jensen said she hopes council can award paving contracts in July, with construction to start in early August.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com or on Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

