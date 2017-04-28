Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

8 candidates line up for election to scandal plagued Plum School Board

Mike Divittorio | Friday, April 28, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
Angela Anderson
Scott Coulson
Scott Kolar
Brian Wisniewski
Tim Sandstrom
Michelle Stepnick
Ric Vigno
Amy Wetmore

Eight cross-filed candidates are vying for four nominations for Plum school board seats in each of the Republican and Democratic primary elections on May 16.

Board Vice President Michelle Stepnick is the only incumbent on a slate of mostly newcomers that includes Scott Coulson, Ric Vigno, Brian Wisniewski, Tim Sandstrom, Amy Wetmore, Angela Anderson and former board member Scott Kolar. Four, 4-year seats will be up for grabs at the November election.

The candidates have plenty to talk about. The district is suffering declining enrollment, has a $5 million deficit and has budgeted top tax increases for next year. It struggled through a sex scandal involving teachers jailed for having sex with students, and wrestled with racial tension when students wore Confederate flags to school.

Wisniewski said he decided to run for school board in response to how the elected officials handled the scandal.

“I just feel there is zero accountability being held to the administration by the majority of the school board,” said Wisniewski. “There's been several bad decisions over the last 10 years, and it's time for change.”

Coulson said his main reason to venture into politics for the first time was fiscal responsibility.

“I think there's a lot of wasted money. We need to get as much as we can for our dollars,” he said.

Vigno also is looking for ways improve district finances.

“My thing is more geared toward the economic state of the school district,” he said. “The goal is to stop the bleeding right now.”

Stepnick — who resigned from the board in September and was appointed by an Allegheny County judge as her own replacement in January — said her reasons for wanting to remain on the board are the same as when she first ran nearly four years ago.

“My soul focus for running was always the students , the quality of education we provide,” Stepnick said. “I feel we have more work to do. It's going to take time to get out of this financial situation.”

Stepnick hopes to continue her work as finance committee chair, and wants to improve district contracts and class sizes.

Anderson echoed Stepnick's motivation for running.

“I am running for school board with the goal of focusing on what's best for our students educationally and our district financially,” Anderson said via email. “My professional background will enable me to make informed decisions educationally. As a mother of three school-age children, I am deeply committed to protecting our students and advocating for their best interests.”

Kolar, who testified before a grand jury in May 2015 as part of the teacher sex scandal, was appointed to the board in 2005 but did not seek election after his term ended. He said current leadership has shown a lack of accountability and integrity for years.

“It's not just the sex scandal,” Kolar said. “We can't keep the same things in place and the same people in place and expect different results. We need to clean house, keep people accountable and move forward. Nobody answers to anybody up there.”

Wetmore said board members have not listened to experts or community members when making decisions.

“I feel that we have had failed leadership from our school board,” said Wetmore. “I think that I can contribute to improving the leadership.”

Sandstrom said there were too many problems in the district to narrow down his reason for running.

“Every member of my family has graduated from Plum,” he said. “What has happened the past five years is just heart rendering to everybody in my family. My father always said, ‘You can be part of a problem or you can be part of a solution.' If I sit back and watch things continue, I'd be part of the problem. I'd prefer to be known as part of the solution.

“The district has to create a plan and stick with it. That's the biggest thing.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

