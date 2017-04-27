Plum eighth-grader writes motivational book

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More information about the author and his book is available online at richiehrivnak.com .

Oblock Junior High eighth-grader Richie Hrivnak believes people can help change the world with one simple action — being nice.

He promotes that idea through a children's book he wrote and self-published called, “You Can Change the World.”

“The whole point of the book is to inspire young children to help those in need and be kind to other people,” said the 14-year-old Plum resident. “The sooner you start being kind to others and changing the world, the bigger an impact you can make.”

A launch party and signing is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Plum Community Library, 445 Center-New Texas Road.

Library Director Marilyn Klingensmith said she read Richie's book and is excited about the event.

“It's a well thought-out concept that would appeal to younger children,” she said. “I'm proud to have a boy at his age, with the ambition to move forward with a project like this, coming out of Plum. We congratulate him.”

Richie said he started the book last year and it recently was used in a Center Elementary kindergarten class.

“A lot of schools educate through reading books to children. I think this would be a nice book for someone to read to their child,” he said. The book features examples of people helping others by giving stuffed animals to children and spending time with senior citizens.

“Making someone else happy is a feeling I can't even describe,” he said.

Richie said he began writing the book last year in response to negative stories about Muslims and racial issues.

“Nowadays, all you hear on the news is all this stuff about racism,” he said. “I think everyone should get along with each other. Then a lot of the problems we have in the first place we won't have. I just think it would be a nice thing to help each other out whenever they need help.”

Richie is known for his volunteerism. He earned the Jefferson Foundation Award last year for his community service and was named one of the five finalists from the Pittsburgh area to represent the region at the national Jefferson Awards in Washington, D.C.

He founded Oblock's Reach-Out Club, a student group that organized the school's Easter egg hunt and food drive for the Plum Food Pantry.

Richie also repairs and sells bikes to raise money for the Sarah Hrivnak Memorial Fund through the Pittsburgh Foundation.

The fund was established in honor of Richie's sister, Sarah, who died in a car accident in 1995 at only 13 months of age.

Profits made from book sales will go toward the fund, which contributes to nonprofits at the end of the year.