Plum/Oakmont

Acquitted Plum teacher caught up in scandal files federal civil rights suit

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Drew Zoldak, 40, a teacher at Plum High School, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a witness or victim on Wednesday, April 22, 2015.

A Plum teacher – acquitted of intimidating a witness in relation to the high school student-teacher sex scandal – has filed a federal lawsuit against Plum Borough and the police who investigated him, claiming they violated his civil rights.

In the suit filed Thursday, Drew Zoldak said the intimidation charges filed against him lacked probable cause and “were based on false statements” given by the female student who was having an affair with a teacher. She has already testified against that teacher.

In addition to the borough and police department, named in the suit are Chief Jeff Armstrong, Detective Mark Focareta, who filed the charges, and two other officers.

The suit seeks unspecified real and punitive damages.

Telephone messages left with Plum Manager Michael Thomas, Chief Armstrong and borough Solicitor Bruce Dice were not immediately returned.

The charges alleged Zoldak pointed to the victim in his class on April 20, 2015 and blamed her for his earlier absence because he was being interviewed by the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.

A jury acquitted Zoldak, an Allegheny Township resident, in June 2016.

He has since returned to teaching at Plum.

The suit states Zoldak did not point out the student, identified in the suit only as “Jane Doe,” or otherwise intimidate her. It also states Focareta interviewed students in Zoldak's class the following day about what had happened.

“(The officers) interviewed 10 students who had been present in Zoldak's class on April 20, 2015,” the suit states. “Of the 10 students interviewed, none corroborated the story given to Defendant Focareta ... by Jane Doe.”

Despite this, Focareta swore out a criminal complaint and arrested Zoldak in his classroom and led him from the high school in handcuffs in full view of students and staff.

“The arrest ... on false and unsupported charges, placing him in shackles and parading him out of the school in the middle of the school day, caused profound humiliation to (Zoldak) and permanently damaged his reputation,” said the suit, filed by Butler attorney Alexander Lyndsay Jr.

Zoldak also suffered humiliation because his arrest was the subject of television and newspaper stories and caused him to be lumped in with the teachers who had been charged with sex crimes in the scandal.

Also claimed is police never interviewed Zoldak before filing the charges.

“The defendants acted maliciously in filing such charges,” the suit states. “(They) acted knowingly, deliberately, and/or with reckless disregard of the truth.”

