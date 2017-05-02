Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

2 battle for Oakmont Democratic mayoral nomination
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 12:46 a.m.
Submitted
John Griffin Conely
Submitted
Joe McAndrew

Updated 1 hour ago

Political newcomers John Griffin Conley and Joe McAndrew have vowed to run clean campaigns for Oakmont mayor and plan to remain good neighbors as they battle for the Democratic nomination in the May primary.

“We had a good conversation, and we both put it out there that we weren't looking to go after each other,” said Conley. “It's not like we're political rivals. We just have different ideas.”

McAndrew, 26, lives along Seventh Street with his fiancee. Conley, 22, who is single, lives on nearby Sixth Street. The pair are literally neighbors. “I've known Griffin for a couple years now. We've always gotten along,” said McAndrew. “I really think Conley is a great, young Democrat.” The pair are trying to earn the nomination to run against Christopher Adams, who is uncontested in the Republican primary. Robert Fescemyer, who has been mayor since 2005, opted not to seek re-election.

McAndrew, a 2008 Fox Chapel Area High School graduate, has lived in the borough for three years. He said he hopes to bolster the police force if elected.“The mayor's primary role is (overseeing) the police department — making sure the police in our town have what they need, and being a liaison between the police and council,” McAndrew said. “But I think the mayor does more than that. People come up to the mayor with their problems. I want to help people solve their problems.” He would like the borough to hire more police, start a drug task force and increase the department's drug take-back efforts.

Conley, a 2012 Riverview High School graduate and life-long Oakmont resident, wants to focus on helping businesses. “The main reason is to give back to the community,” Conley said about why he's running. “I'm not looking to jump-start a career in politics.

“At the end of the day, we're all neighbors. I think there's a division not just within our town, but with politics in general. I think respecting your neighbors and working for the best interest of your town shouldn't be a hard task.”

