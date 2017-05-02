10 candidates seeking party nominations for Riverview School Board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The primary election will be held May 16. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Ten candidates are vying for four nominations in the Democratic and Republican primary elections for seats on the Riverview School Board.

Incumbents running for nomination to the 4-year posts are John Hackworth, Lisa Ashbaugh, Jeanine Hurt-Robinson and Arlene Loeffler. Newcomers are Shane Michael, Peter Mathis, William Dennis Zerega, Freda Aughenbaugh and Dina Tominello. All have cross-filed, seeking the nominations for both parties.

Homer Braden is the sole candidate running only as a Democrat.

“I do not remember ever having this number of candidates,” said Hackworth, who has been on the board nearly 30 years. “This is the most I've ever seen.”

Hackworth hopes to build upon his decades of service and continue the district's push toward improved education.

“I feel that I am still an effective board member,” he said. “We have fairly substantial number of younger people, and I think the experience I bring to the board is a benefit.

“I think that the district is making progress in terms of strategy toward improving education,” he said. “We still have a ways to go.”

Loeffler has been on the board since 1985.

“I learned a whole lot, and I'd hate to walk out on all that knowledge and not give it to people,” she said.

Hurt-Robinson is the only appointed incumbent, having filled a vacancy in November when Kelly Jane Walker left the board. Walker's two-year seat is up in this election, however, no candidates have filed to run for it.

“It's been a very educational experience,” said Hurt-Robinson. “I'm able to see firsthand how things are implemented, and because I work in the high school I also get to see how each decision the board makes impacts our students.”

Ashbaugh served as vice president, student life and education chair during her eight years on the board.

She wants to work to keep class sizes small, bring STEM education — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — to the elementary schools, as well as continuing the district's efforts to build student relationships.

“A primary focus is creating a well-balanced student that is ready to meet the challenges of the real world after they graduate from Riverview,” Ashbaugh said.

Ashbaugh said it is important to keep Verona representation on the board. She and Hurt-Robinson are the only two candidates from that borough. Board member Dori Tompa, a Verona resident, is not seeking re-election.

Mathis, a charter school principal, said he wants to bring more project-based learning to Riverview.

“Being in education for over a decade, I've seen education on both sides,” he said. “I feel I can bring some pretty innovative practices to the district and build a community partnership within the school.”

Michael, a 1984 Riverview graduate and civil engineer, said he wants his first political effort to benefit his alma mater.

“There were some good teachers down there that helped me develop my strong science and mathematics foundation,” said Michael. “I want to make sure kids down there now have that same strong foundation.”

Michael said he hopes to give teachers support through technology, curriculum and by developing educational initiatives.

Aughenbaugh, who worked as Riverview's food service director for more than 30 years, said she entered the political arena this year as a way to give back to the district.

“I still know most of the teachers,” said Aughenbaugh. “I love the district and was asked to run. School board is a big commitment, lot of time, and I have gone to all the school board meetings this year. Hopefully, we can keep all the programs that we have. Times are tough and we're such a tiny district.”

Braden wants another chance at school board after an unsuccessful campaign a decade ago.

The retired Plum math teacher said he would like to improve the district's special education and gifted programs, as well as tackle other student and taxpayer issues.

“It's a good school,” said Braden. “Keeps the value of the properties up if the schools are good. I'd like it to remain that way, so I'll try to contribute.”

Tominello, a homemaker, wants a unified board that will not sacrifice educational programs to save money.

“I decided to run for Riverview school board because I want to make a positive impact on our children,” Tominello said. “Having children in the junior/senior high allows me to have a unique view point that no one on the board currently has.

“I want to ensure that we as a district are providing the best we possibly can to educate each and every child to their fullest potential.

“I hope to collaborate with the other board members to come up with creative ways to stay within the budget without eliminating any of our special programs or teachers, without increasing our small class sizes.”

Zerega wants his first shot at politics to be about improving educational opportunities for students. The retired educator plans to introduce mentorship programs in vocational trainings to the district if elected.

“The thing I really know about is running academic enterprises,” he said. “I've been doing that for 40 some years.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com or on Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.