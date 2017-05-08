Interest often intense in school board races, experts say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local political analysts and professors say motivation to run for school board can vary.

“At the local level, it's often just an issue or two that starts to bother them,” Kristin Kanthak, associate professor of political science at the University of Pittsburgh, said. “More people are interested in politics than in a long time.”

Those issues tend to be financial or family-related.

“What typically motivates school board members to run in the first place is their kids, and after a few years they feel, ‘Wow, this is a crazy system,'” Joshua Forrest, department chair of history and political science at La Roche College, said. “Typically the single natural reason is they think they can do something and make a contribution.”

Eight candidates cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots are vying for nominations for four Plum School Board seats in the May 16 primary.

Ten candidates, meanwhile, are cross-filed and seeking nominations for four seats on the Riverview School Board. A two-year seat also is available, but there are no candidates.

“I don't think that's all that unusual,” Joseph Sabino Mistick, Duquesne University Law professor and political analyst, said about the numbers of candidates running in both districts.

“There's always hot button issues in school board races. … “I think it's the most thankless job in government. People complain at every public meeting. The issues are more emotionally charged at the school district level in many cases because you're dealing with the future of your community.”

Former East McKeesport Councilman Gerald Shuster, professor of political communication and presidential rhetoric at the University of Pittsburgh, said people tend to vote for candidates based on name recognition, knowledge of and activity in the community instead of qualifications such as college degrees or business experience.

“They often vote on personalities (and) names more often in local elections,” Shuster said. “People will cross parties, on school boards in particular.”

Candidates who make it past the primary still have to run in November in order to be elected.

“I think the important message is these people are ultimately in charge of our future because they're training our future leaders, business people, parents,” Mistick said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.