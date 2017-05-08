Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Interest often intense in school board races, experts say
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Local political analysts and professors say motivation to run for school board can vary.

“At the local level, it's often just an issue or two that starts to bother them,” Kristin Kanthak, associate professor of political science at the University of Pittsburgh, said. “More people are interested in politics than in a long time.”

Those issues tend to be financial or family-related.

“What typically motivates school board members to run in the first place is their kids, and after a few years they feel, ‘Wow, this is a crazy system,'” Joshua Forrest, department chair of history and political science at La Roche College, said. “Typically the single natural reason is they think they can do something and make a contribution.”

Eight candidates cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots are vying for nominations for four Plum School Board seats in the May 16 primary.

Ten candidates, meanwhile, are cross-filed and seeking nominations for four seats on the Riverview School Board. A two-year seat also is available, but there are no candidates.

“I don't think that's all that unusual,” Joseph Sabino Mistick, Duquesne University Law professor and political analyst, said about the numbers of candidates running in both districts.

“There's always hot button issues in school board races. … “I think it's the most thankless job in government. People complain at every public meeting. The issues are more emotionally charged at the school district level in many cases because you're dealing with the future of your community.”

Former East McKeesport Councilman Gerald Shuster, professor of political communication and presidential rhetoric at the University of Pittsburgh, said people tend to vote for candidates based on name recognition, knowledge of and activity in the community instead of qualifications such as college degrees or business experience.

“They often vote on personalities (and) names more often in local elections,” Shuster said. “People will cross parties, on school boards in particular.”

Candidates who make it past the primary still have to run in November in order to be elected.

“I think the important message is these people are ultimately in charge of our future because they're training our future leaders, business people, parents,” Mistick said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.