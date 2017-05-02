Plum brother, sister have roles in Disney's 'Tarzan'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 4 to 6; 2 p.m. May 7. Also 7:30 p.m. May 12 and 13; 2 p.m. May 14

When Plum students Jack and Ellie Tongel are not studying or playing sports, they literally can be found monkeying around on stage.

The brother and sister have scored roles in Pittsburgh Musical Theater's presentation of Disney's “Tarzan” at the Byham Theater, which begins its two-weekend run on Thursday.

Jack landed the lead of young Tarzan. Ellie plays a gorilla.

“I'm really excited because it's my first professional show and second show ever,” said Jack, 11. “You don't really know what to expect with your first professional show, but it is all fun.”

The siblings are part of the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory, the educational branch of Pittsburgh Musical Theater. It consists of 300 students between 4 and 18 years old.

Ellie has been a member for about two years. Jack joined in January.

“Performing is what I really love to do,” said Ellie, 13.

Ellie, a seventh-grader at Oblock Junior High School, said she was not a big fan of “Tarzan” going into the show but connected with the music and fellow ensemble members.

“We're just like a big family, all the gorillas,” she said.

Jack, a Pivik Elementary School fifth-grader, said he loved learning how to move like an ape.

“We have to walk on our knees and knuckles,” he said. “I had, like, two big scabs on my knuckles from doing it the first day.”

Both Jack and Ellie are in advanced classes and make honor roll in their respective schools.

“It's kind of become a lifestyle,” said Ellie about managing stage and school work.

Their first show together was Pittsburgh Musical Theater's all-children production of “Lion King Jr.” in March. Jack played Simba and Ellie played Rafiki.

“Tarzan” features a mixed cast of 52 professional performers and conservatory students.

Colleen Doyno, Pittsburgh Musical Theater's executive artistic director, said planning for “Tarzan” began a year ago. Performers were put through intense daily practices for two weeks prior to the show.

The first act shows Jack as young Tarzan, abandoned on an island and taken in by apes.

“He was in among a pretty competitive group of young men, and he is who I chose,” Doyno said. “We are a musical theater company, so the vocals are very important. He's a really nice actor. He reads well. But there's this other part of him … when you look at him, he is like a little Tarzan.”

Mother Robyn Tongel said she and her husband, Mike, take pride in keeping up with the kids' activities.

“There's always some kind of new adventure,” she said. “There's always something new around the corner for them to experience. We love going to all their shows and truly just enjoy all of the things they enjoy.”

Ellie said performing would not be possible without her parents.

“They're always up for whatever happens, wherever we're going. They're really supportive and wonderful,” said Ellie.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com or on Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.