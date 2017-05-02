Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum brother, sister have roles in Disney's 'Tarzan'

Mike Divittorio | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Submitted
Jack Tongel, in rehearsal for his role as young Tarzan in a production being staged at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh.
Ellie Tongel
Jack Tongel

Updated 25 minutes ago

When Plum students Jack and Ellie Tongel are not studying or playing sports, they literally can be found monkeying around on stage.

The brother and sister have scored roles in Pittsburgh Musical Theater's presentation of Disney's “Tarzan” at the Byham Theater, which begins its two-weekend run on Thursday.

Jack landed the lead of young Tarzan. Ellie plays a gorilla.

“I'm really excited because it's my first professional show and second show ever,” said Jack, 11. “You don't really know what to expect with your first professional show, but it is all fun.”

The siblings are part of the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory, the educational branch of Pittsburgh Musical Theater. It consists of 300 students between 4 and 18 years old.

Ellie has been a member for about two years. Jack joined in January.

“Performing is what I really love to do,” said Ellie, 13.

Ellie, a seventh-grader at Oblock Junior High School, said she was not a big fan of “Tarzan” going into the show but connected with the music and fellow ensemble members.

“We're just like a big family, all the gorillas,” she said.

Jack, a Pivik Elementary School fifth-grader, said he loved learning how to move like an ape.

“We have to walk on our knees and knuckles,” he said. “I had, like, two big scabs on my knuckles from doing it the first day.”

Both Jack and Ellie are in advanced classes and make honor roll in their respective schools.

“It's kind of become a lifestyle,” said Ellie about managing stage and school work.

Their first show together was Pittsburgh Musical Theater's all-children production of “Lion King Jr.” in March. Jack played Simba and Ellie played Rafiki.

“Tarzan” features a mixed cast of 52 professional performers and conservatory students.

Colleen Doyno, Pittsburgh Musical Theater's executive artistic director, said planning for “Tarzan” began a year ago. Performers were put through intense daily practices for two weeks prior to the show.

The first act shows Jack as young Tarzan, abandoned on an island and taken in by apes.

“He was in among a pretty competitive group of young men, and he is who I chose,” Doyno said. “We are a musical theater company, so the vocals are very important. He's a really nice actor. He reads well. But there's this other part of him … when you look at him, he is like a little Tarzan.”

Mother Robyn Tongel said she and her husband, Mike, take pride in keeping up with the kids' activities.

“There's always some kind of new adventure,” she said. “There's always something new around the corner for them to experience. We love going to all their shows and truly just enjoy all of the things they enjoy.”

Ellie said performing would not be possible without her parents.

“They're always up for whatever happens, wherever we're going. They're really supportive and wonderful,” said Ellie.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com or on Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.