Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Plum students celebrate at 2017 prom

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Alexa Ferchaw listens to an impromptu piano duet by Nathan Albert and Jarrod Schultz at Plum High School's Prom Friday evening, May 12, 2017. Approximately 380 students attended the dance, themed 'Hollywood.'
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Will Rumcik and Alyssa Linderman at the photo booth. Approximately 380 students attended Plum High School's 2017 Prom, themed 'Hollywood' Friday evening, May 12, at the Omni William Penn, Downtown.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Sergio Benitez and Sydni Whiteman have fun at the photo booth. Approximately 380 students attended Plum High School's 2017 Prom, themed 'Hollywood' Friday evening, May 12, at the Omni William Penn, Downtown.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Fawn Breakwell and Gianna Palmieri on the stairway to the red carpet. Approximately 380 students attended Plum High School's 2017 Prom, themed 'Hollywood' Friday evening, May 12, at the Omni William Penn, Downtown.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Volleyball team members Nathan Albert, TJ Kunkel and Alex Pogue (front), and Will Marzina and Mason McAndrew (standing), gather at the entrance to the ballroom. Approximately 380 students attended Plum High School's 2017 Prom, themed 'Hollywood' Friday evening, May 12, at the Omni William Penn, Downtown.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The 2017 Prom King Josh Gruger is joined by this year's Prom Queens, Madison Sciullo (left) and Kayla Brash (right). Approximately 380 students attended Plum High School's 2017 Prom themed 'Hollywood' Friday evening, May 12, 2017, at the Omni William Penn, Downtown.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Couples dancing to the music with colored lights and glow-in-the-dark glasses. Approximately 380 students attended Plum High School's 2017 Prom, themed 'Hollywood' Friday evening, May 12, at the Omni William Penn, Downtown.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Regan Check and Tye Alu pose for a keepsake photo as they arrive for Plum High School's 2017 Prom at the Omni William Penn Friday night, May 12. Approximately 380 students attended this year's event, themed 'Hollywood'.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Madison Lippert, Samantha Friday and Yalissa Washington arrive at Plum High School's 2017 Prom, themed 'Hollywood.' Approximately 380 students attended this year's event at the Omni William Penn Friday night, May 12.

Plum High School's prom on Friday evening had a “Hollywood” theme.

About 380 students attended the event at the Omni William Penn in downtown Pittsburgh.

