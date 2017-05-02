Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Primary vote important in Plum school board race

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 12:46 a.m.

The primary election on May 16 is very important for a lot of reasons, with one being the highly-contested school board race in Plum. All the candidates are cross-filed, running for Democrat and Republican nomination on the ballot in the fall, so it is important to know who you are voting for on Election Day.

The only incumbent running is Michelle Stepnick. Stepnick resigned right before the controversial vote to reinstate the superintendent and then rescinded it immediately after. She was returned to the board by a judge's ruling. She also approved both the current teacher and superintendent contracts, which were both pushed through right before the teacher scandal allegations came to light. Stepnick also approved the high school principal's buyout that will be paid in the midst of the district's financial crisis. Candidate Amy Wetmore has publicly supported the administration at board meetings, including applauding Stepnick for resigning from the board and rescinding her resignation.

Voters in Plum would be wise to look to other candidates in the race, ones who will demand accountability and will provide a quality education for the students at an affordable cost to the taxpayer.

Bill Ferguson

Verona

