Riverview High School students' paintings, jewelry, other art showcased at library

Riverview High School art students got the chance to show off some of their projects to family and friends at the Oakmont Carnegie Library.

The showcase last week was part of a partnership between the school and library that began five years ago as an effort to display high school artwork to the community at large, said Karen Crowell, the children's librarian at Oakmont Carnegie.

“Anyone can come down to see what our kids are up to. Patrons are surprised at how good the artwork is. Some want to purchase it, but it's not for sale,” Crowell said. The students' artwork will be on display during regular library hours in May.

Junior Maggie Conte is in the school's Advanced Art class. She had several pieces on display, including an elephant, a jellyfish and a portrait of her 4-year-old niece.

“Anything I see that interests me, I'll draw that,” Maggie said.

The portrait of her niece took three weeks to complete in class, where she spends about 80 minutes per day. But she loves it.

“Class is really laid back. You do whatever you enjoy, so you can do your best,” Maggie said.

Art teacher Glenn Garrison said his students enjoyed having their more than 100 pieces of jewelry, clay, paint, wood burn or watercolor art on display for the public.

The art show is better than having work displayed in the school hallways or display cases, Garrison said.

“It helps with self-esteem. Because the venue is outside of school, it helps motivate (the students) to do their best in a more formal setting,” he said.

Garrison, who has been teaching art for 21 years, said he stresses professional presentation to his students at all times and encourages them to frame or place artwork on a mount whenever possible.

“It's like any job. If you want to be successful, you have to sell yourself,” Garrison said.

Bob Fiore has two daughters taking art classes at Riverview.

His daughter Christina had a colorful piece on display at the show — a face camouflaged in a yellow and pink cloudy sunset with trees.

“She doesn't think that the piece is done, but it looks good to me. I'm proud of her and all the kids, really. They've done some really creative things. They're pretty clever,” said Fiore.

