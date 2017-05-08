Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum student science lab made to go on the road
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
Lillian DeDmenic | For The Tribune-Review
Catie Weiss, fourth grade, used a 3D pen to create a design, which then was made into sections to be assembled. The Plum Mobile Maker, a mobile lab, was unveiled at the Regency Park Elementary campus on Friday, May 5, 2017, and students afterward had an opportunity to use some of the equipment.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Giavonna Richter, fourth grade, uses the laser cutter and engraver to personalize a 12-inch ruler. The Plum Mobile Maker lab was unveiled on the Regency Park Elementary campus on Friday, May 5, 2017.
.Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
The Plum Mobile Maker lab was unveiled on the Regency Park Elementary campus on Friday, May 5, 2017. Following a ribbon cutting, students were given a hands-on opportunity to use some of the equipment.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Teacher. Martha Freese demonstrates one of the Mobile Maker lab's Lego Bots. The dinosaur has a built-in motion sensor the will be coded and programmed by students. The Plum Mobile Maker STEM Lab was unveiled Friday, May 5, 2017, on the Regency Park Elementary campus.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Fourth-grader Jack Muldowney works on pieces made with a 3D pen at the Plum Mobile Maker lab that was unveiled Friday, May 5, 2017, on the Regency Park Elementary campus in Plum.

Updated 1 hour ago

Plum School District is taking its elementary science program on the road with a new traveling classroom.

The Mobile Maker was unveiled last week at Regency Park Elementary School.

The STEAM lab, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math, was made from a car trailer purchased from Payless Auto City in Jefferson Hills through a $20,000 grant from the Allegheny Intermediate Unit and the Grable Foundation.

The grant application was submitted in May 2016. The trailer was received in September.

Oblock Junior High School staffers put the interior together. It features robots, a 3-D printer, wood burning tools, a laser engraver/cutter and other equipment.

Sixth-graders Kylie Fischer, 11, Brendan Shovel, 12, and Nathaniel Yohman, 12, were among the first students to try out the Mobile Maker. They made custom rulers using a laptop and a 3-D printer.

“It's going to help us learn differently,” Kylie said. “It's fun to do different experiments and work with a 3-D printer.”

Nathaniel said the lab is better than a regular classroom. “Instead of sitting in a classroom all day long, you'll be able to get up and do some learning,” he said. “It's active, different experiments, carving and doing a lot. Math can help you in life and science is good to know.”

The mobile lab will be at Regency through the rest of this school year and the first semester of next year before going to the district's three other elementary schools.

Brendan said he is excited for the new opportunities all students will have with the lab. “We just got to make whatever we wanted on a ruler,” he said. “It's fun to experience the technology they're using. I like learning about different things that are going on in the world of science. Math is always fun.”

High school Principal Justin Stephans was credited with bringing the lab to the district.

The high school art department had a contest to design the trailer. Freshman Dakota DiLiscia, 15, used the Mustang logo, horseshoes and gears on one side. Senior Alexis Nader, 17, spelled STEAM using a Bunsen burner, robot, ruler, paint brush and other tools.

“I'm really surprised that it was picked to be on the Mobile Maker,” Alexis said. “I think it will help kids because it will teach kids new things in a fun way.”

The two received certificates for their efforts.

“It was the best experience I could have had,” Dakota said.

Fastsigns in Swissvale re-created the students' designs and installed them on the trailer. The mobile maker also allowed Regency Park to launch an afterschool STEAM program.

“They get to have some real-world experiences, and it puts our students ahead of the curve with where the world's headed,” Regency Park Principal Jeff Hadley said. “In technology and STEAM education, our kids are going to be the leaders in that.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

